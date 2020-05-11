accueil
name :
GodFall
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Gearbox Software
developer :
Counterplay Games
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
GodFall: Launch Trailer
GodFall lache son trailer de lancement
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
thekingman1
posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:18 PM by
guiguif
comments (
9
)
mugimeddy
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:24 PM
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/PhysicalInfatuatedDassierat-max-1mb.gif
zanpa
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:24 PM
Completement ma came, j'espère juste que le loot est équilibré et le endgame vraiment solide sinon je lui donne pas plus d'1 mois de vie
newtechnix
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:25 PM
Un jeu faussement next-gen, grossier comme une production Bruckheimer.
On notera l'économie malgré toute les efforts d'FX du jeu, la petite astuce des masques permets de ne pas avoir à se faire chier avec la capture faciales
et de taper des synchro avec les doubleurs
rulian
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:36 PM
zanpa
Totalement du même avis que toi ! Y'a plus qu'à avoir une PS5 maintenant xD
jamrock
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:42 PM
Meme un F2P chinois lambda, a plus d'âme que ce truc générique qui ne dégage absolument rien
yukilin
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:43 PM
Sympathique esthétiquement parlant. Pour ma part, c'est la connexion obligatoire qui fait que je ne jouerai pas à ce jeu. Le reste c'est du déjà vu mille fois aussi.
neptonic
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:52 PM
Propre ;
nigel
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 06:57 PM
"On a pas d'argent pour animer des visages, alors tout le monde a un casque"
kibix
posted
the 11/05/2020 at 07:09 PM
Ce jeu me laisse totalement de marbre, il est beau et dynamique mais je trouve que ça ne dégage rien, aucune personnalité. Les armures sont sympa mais du coup je trouve qu'aucun personnage ne se démarque.
J'espère quand même qu'il trouvera son publique.
J'espère quand même qu'il trouvera son publique.