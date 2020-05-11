profile
GodFall
name : GodFall
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Gearbox Software
developer : Counterplay Games
genre : action
other versions : PC -
guiguif
guiguif
GodFall: Launch Trailer
GodFall lache son trailer de lancement

    posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:18 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    mugimeddy posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:24 PM
    https://thumbs.gfycat.com/PhysicalInfatuatedDassierat-max-1mb.gif
    zanpa posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:24 PM
    Completement ma came, j'espère juste que le loot est équilibré et le endgame vraiment solide sinon je lui donne pas plus d'1 mois de vie
    newtechnix posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:25 PM
    Un jeu faussement next-gen, grossier comme une production Bruckheimer.

    On notera l'économie malgré toute les efforts d'FX du jeu, la petite astuce des masques permets de ne pas avoir à se faire chier avec la capture faciales et de taper des synchro avec les doubleurs
    rulian posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:36 PM
    zanpa Totalement du même avis que toi ! Y'a plus qu'à avoir une PS5 maintenant xD
    jamrock posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:42 PM
    Meme un F2P chinois lambda, a plus d'âme que ce truc générique qui ne dégage absolument rien
    yukilin posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:43 PM
    Sympathique esthétiquement parlant. Pour ma part, c'est la connexion obligatoire qui fait que je ne jouerai pas à ce jeu. Le reste c'est du déjà vu mille fois aussi.
    neptonic posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:52 PM
    Propre ;
    nigel posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:57 PM
    "On a pas d'argent pour animer des visages, alors tout le monde a un casque"
    kibix posted the 11/05/2020 at 07:09 PM
    Ce jeu me laisse totalement de marbre, il est beau et dynamique mais je trouve que ça ne dégage rien, aucune personnalité. Les armures sont sympa mais du coup je trouve qu'aucun personnage ne se démarque.
    J'espère quand même qu'il trouvera son publique.
