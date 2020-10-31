accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
C'est quoi Sean Connery ?
Bonus :
meilleur acteur dans un second rôle pour Les incorruptibles en 1988.
PS : C'est un portrait qui date de 2016, mais ça résume ce qu'était Sean Connery, une certaine idée de la classe.
posted the 10/31/2020 at 05:22 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (4)
4
)
kayl
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 05:44 PM
J'ai jamais été très fan de James Bond, mais j'ai beaucoup apprécié l'acteur dans les films que j'ai vu. Notamment le 1er Highlander et surtout Le Nom de la Rose, qui fait parti des films que j'aime bien revoir de temps en temps.
lastboss
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 06:16 PM
L’homme le plus poilu au monde après Clark Gable et Carlos du club Dorothée
opthomas
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 06:23 PM
lastboss
Demis Roussos et Emmanuel Chain aurait un mot pour toi
lastboss
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 06:34 PM
opthomas
je voulais le noter demis roussos
