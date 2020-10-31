« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
C'est quoi Sean Connery ?


Bonus : meilleur acteur dans un second rôle pour Les incorruptibles en 1988.

PS : C'est un portrait qui date de 2016, mais ça résume ce qu'était Sean Connery, une certaine idée de la classe.
    posted the 10/31/2020 at 05:22 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    kayl posted the 10/31/2020 at 05:44 PM
    J'ai jamais été très fan de James Bond, mais j'ai beaucoup apprécié l'acteur dans les films que j'ai vu. Notamment le 1er Highlander et surtout Le Nom de la Rose, qui fait parti des films que j'aime bien revoir de temps en temps.
    lastboss posted the 10/31/2020 at 06:16 PM
    L’homme le plus poilu au monde après Clark Gable et Carlos du club Dorothée
    opthomas posted the 10/31/2020 at 06:23 PM
    lastboss Demis Roussos et Emmanuel Chain aurait un mot pour toi
    lastboss posted the 10/31/2020 at 06:34 PM
    opthomas je voulais le noter demis roussos
