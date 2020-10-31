« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Shin Megami Tensei III : Nocturne / Remake de la pub !


Publicité de 2003


Publicité de 2020

C'est le même réalisateur (Yuuki Saito) et la même narratrice (Chika Fujii) de l'époque.
    dooku
    posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    dooku posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:41 AM
    Hate de le faire celui la
    barberousse posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:50 AM
    Ils la font bien en avance leur pub, c’est pour 2021 nan?
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:53 AM
    barberousse Au japon il est déjà sorti le jeu
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:55 AM
    barberousse Le jeu est disponible depuis le 29 octobre au Japon et il sortira au printemps 2021 en Europe et aux USA sur Switch et PS4.
    barberousse posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:59 AM
    ootaniisensei nicolasgourry ah! Je savais pas.
