A un peu plus d'un mois avant le lancement, Sony nous fait part d'une nouvelle présentation se situant dans les 3 premières heures du titre d'Insomniac Games. Nous avons en prime quelques images capturées sur Pro et la confirmation de plus de 25 costumes alternatifs.
Spider-MAn est attendu le 7 Septembre prochain, exclusivement sur PS4.
Je suis tellement content pour insomniac ^^
https://cdn.gamer-network.net/2018/articles/2018-08-02-14-32/Spider_Man_PS4_Preview_Swing_Day.jpg/EG11/resize/1920x-1
https://cdn.gamer-network.net/2018/articles/2018-08-02-14-32/Spider_Man_PS4_Preview.jpg/EG11/resize/1920x-1
Comme God Of War, Horizon, Uncharted 4,...
Si Bloodborne et Horizon en ont eu une c'est parce qu'ils avaient une grosse extension sortant des mois apres la sortie du jeu de base.