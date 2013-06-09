profile
Spider-Man
59
Likes
Likers
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
SONY Waypoint
168
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 08/02/2018
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1623
visites since opening : 3956095
subscribers : 212
bloggers : 4
channel
all
Spider-Man PS4: nouvelle présentation et images !
Playstation 4


A un peu plus d'un mois avant le lancement, Sony nous fait part d'une nouvelle présentation se situant dans les 3 premières heures du titre d'Insomniac Games. Nous avons en prime quelques images capturées sur Pro et la confirmation de plus de 25 costumes alternatifs.










Spider-MAn est attendu le 7 Septembre prochain, exclusivement sur PS4.




















    tags : sony marvel gameplay ps4 insomniac spider man playstaion ps4pro
    38
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    dedad, gemini, link571, spilner, escobar, minbox, spike1, sorow, voxen, hado78, goldmen33, docteurdeggman, xbhxrebirth, eljugadordelaplaya, onypsis, kisukesan, thekingman1, chester, sora78, draer, rayzorx09, victornewman, vincecastel, leonr4, sunnytime, leblogdeshacka, shiroyashagin, hijikatamayora13, sorakairi86, davydems, misterpixel, killia, beppop, osiris, neptonic, mwaka971, uit, delete9
    posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:07 PM by lightning
    comments (56)
    beppop posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:11 PM
    leonr4 posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:13 PM
    Les préviews :

    Gamespot: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/spider-man-ps4-why-you-should-be-excited-about-mar/1100-6460893/
    GameInformer: https://www.gameinformer.com/preview/2018/08/02/four-fantastic-hours-with-spider-man
    Polygon: https://www.polygon.com/2018/8/2/17642220/spider-man-ps4-preview-mary-jane-playable
    The Verge: https://www.theverge.com/2018/8/2/17641026/spider-man-ps4-insomniac-games-hands-on-demo-gameplay-swinging
    JOE: https://www.joe.ie/tech/spiderman-ps4-preview-635111
    Nerdist https://nerdist.com/spider-man-ps4-hands-on-preview/ /> JVC: http://www.jeuxvideo.com/preview/892162/spider-man-quatre-heures-de-jeu-tres-enthousiasmantes.htm
    GamesRader: https://www.gamesradar.com/spider-man-ps4-is-a-wonderful-mesh-of-fluid-combat-marvel-moments-and-witty-bants/
    Hollywood Reporter: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/review-marvels-spider-man-is-definitive-spidey-video-game-1130566
    Eurogamer: https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2018-08-02-marvels-spider-man
    PushSquare: http://www.pushsquare.com/news/2018/08/hands_on_marvels_spider-man_on_ps4_is_shaping_up_to_be_the_best_spider-man_game_ever
    Videogamer: https://www.videogamer.com/previews/marvels-spider-man-will-likely-be-as-good-as-you-think-it-will-be
    lightning posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:15 PM
    leonr4 je viens de voir le gros hit semble se confirmer

    Je suis tellement content pour insomniac ^^
    leonr4 posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:23 PM
    lightning Ça va chier, le jeu s'annonce grandiose
    kinectical posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:24 PM
    Ca defonce sa maman ces fou
    voxen posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:26 PM
    Finalement Mary Jane passe bien dans ce trailer je trouve. Hâte d'en voir plus sur des phases à elle d'ailleurs. En tout cas ça promet ! J'espère que l'histoire principale ne sera pas trop courte et qu'on pourra refaire les missions.
    kinectical posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:32 PM
    voxen cetais surtout le jeu de lumière et l’arrêt sur image qui lui fesais avoir une visage différent et assez moche mais même quand tu prend une photo de toi même des fois tu te retrouve à te dire “bordel je suis moche” je trouve qu’elle rebd super bien au final
    lightning posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:32 PM
    Apparemment les phases de gameplay sont bien variées
    leonr4 posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:35 PM
    La ville de nuit
    voxen posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:45 PM
    kinectical même quand je me prend en photo dans le noir ça me le fait.
    neptonic posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:47 PM
    Il ava être monstrueux
    kinectical posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:51 PM
    voxen jerry comme un porc doux Jesus
    leonr4 posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:54 PM
    JA http://www.jeuxactu.com/spider-man-ps4-3h-de-hands-on-avec-peter-parker-et-meme-mary-jane-114810.htm

    GB http://www.gameblog.fr/news/77215-spider-man-ps4-on-a-joue-aux-2-premieres-heures-sur-ps4-pro-
    kadaj68800 posted the 08/02/2018 at 02:56 PM
    Trop de titres en septembre....bordel va falloir faire un choix....et lui je pense attendre une version GOTY, surtout s'il y a autant de costumes.
    zanpa posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:00 PM
    trop de jeux j'attendrai la version GOTY
    leonr4 posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:05 PM
    Une autre image, franchement ça tabasse https://s3.amazonaws.com/prod-media.gameinformer.com/2018/07/27/5af3070e/full1.jpg
    lightning posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:08 PM
    leonr4 god damn ce jeu est un générateur de wallpaper
    maxleresistant posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:10 PM
    Mon gros jeu de la fin d'année
    walterwhite posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:17 PM
    Day One ça va être une boucherie
    laihoh posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:20 PM
    Alors celui la des je je le trouve en promo il est à moi
    leonr4 posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:23 PM
    2 autres :

    https://cdn.gamer-network.net/2018/articles/2018-08-02-14-32/Spider_Man_PS4_Preview_Swing_Day.jpg/EG11/resize/1920x-1
    https://cdn.gamer-network.net/2018/articles/2018-08-02-14-32/Spider_Man_PS4_Preview.jpg/EG11/resize/1920x-1
    lightning posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:25 PM
    leonr4 ajouté
    leonr4 posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:29 PM
    lightning
    mrvince posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:35 PM
    C'est clairement les jeux batman mais dans l'univers Spiderman. Après c'est pas un problème les Batman sont supers. Ce qui me donne envie c'est la balade entre building ça a l'air vraiment jouissif, le reste on verra bien.
    sebalt posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:48 PM
    Magnifiques les images et les previews sont plus qu'alléchantes, j'en peux plus d'attendre !
    guiguif posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:48 PM
    5 semaines, 5 semaines
    kinectical posted the 08/02/2018 at 03:56 PM
    mrvince je me souvien encore mes premier pas dans Arkham asylum sur 360....j’étais émerveillé le jeu étais graphiquement magnifique en plus et ce côté semi open word et toutes ces énigme du riddler à trouver ...Rock avais fait un travail de maître sur ce jeu j’ai la même sensation en voyant toutes ces vidéo de Spiderman
    superpanda posted the 08/02/2018 at 04:02 PM
    mrvince et puis ça change des graphismes sombres et de la nuit. Ce jeu a l'air extra
    kakazu posted the 08/02/2018 at 04:07 PM
    kinectical L'ambiance dan arkham asylum est juste énorme. Pour moi c'est celui qui a la meilleure ambiance des arkham.
    rayzorx09 posted the 08/02/2018 at 04:37 PM
    Vivement qu'il sorte !!!
    gemini posted the 08/02/2018 at 04:40 PM
    En même temps normal que ça se confirme vu tout ce qu'il y a derrière :-)
    mrvince posted the 08/02/2018 at 04:52 PM
    superpanda Oui le ton de l'univers est différent heureusement.
    mrvince posted the 08/02/2018 at 04:53 PM
    kinectical Les 3 sont vraiment bien. Ca va être dur de faire au moins aussi bien. Pour moi il part avec des points en moins niveau univers déjà.
    kinectical posted the 08/02/2018 at 05:04 PM
    kakazu ah carrément juste pour l’ambiance intérieur et malsain de l’asile le premier reste le meilleur à mes yeux ...mrvince je disais la même chose au début j’étais pas très attirer par Spiderman mais insomniac a su le mettre en valeur le system de combat les gadget le nombre fou de boss le web swinging vraiment parfait d’après les preview ils ont deux univers différent Batman un univers plus dark et bien maîtriser par rockstaydy et Spiderman plus coloré et plus fun et insomniac pour leur première production de open world/super hero je leur lève mon chapeau avant eux je trouvais Spiderman ....inintéressant
    shiroyashagin posted the 08/02/2018 at 05:18 PM
    Day Avant One
    ksmworld59 posted the 08/02/2018 at 05:22 PM
    Le jeu me laisse indiffèrent. Sinon il va cartonné!
    link571 posted the 08/02/2018 at 05:37 PM
    En rupture sur Amazon ça annonce un gros succès !
    delete9 posted the 08/02/2018 at 05:54 PM
    Day one
    leonr4 posted the 08/02/2018 at 06:07 PM
    En rupture sur Amazon ça annonce un gros succès !
    uit posted the 08/02/2018 at 06:08 PM
    Je pressentait que çà devait être comme çà : le jeu est plus détaillé, plus coloré et plus vivant que la démo de l'E3 2018, ce qui veut dire qu'en juin, c'était encore à l'état de beta test. J'aime définitivement la manière de faire de Sony, leur marketing ne nous montre que peu de chose pour nous laisser une découverte total, c'était la même chose avec god of war. Franchement c'est une de leur grande qualité marketing
    goldmen33 posted the 08/02/2018 at 06:15 PM
    Je ne regarde rien!!
    spilner posted the 08/02/2018 at 06:16 PM
    Encore une putin d'exclue pour 2018
    osiris posted the 08/02/2018 at 06:22 PM
    J'espère qu'il enleve pas souvent son masque par contre
    voxen posted the 08/02/2018 at 06:26 PM
    kinectical
    xbhxrebirth posted the 08/02/2018 at 06:57 PM
    Bon par contre j'espere qu'il ne fait pas que planer d'immeuble en immeuble et foutre la raclé a une dizaine d'individu comme sur les videos... avec le potentiel du jeu, j'espere quand meme des missions plus terre a terre. genre il enleve son masque il se renseigne, il prend des photos, qu'il dort mange, va au chiotte, bref un gars normal quoi. si il ne fait que sauter, combattre des ennemis, dans des hangars, bat un boss et rebelote, ca va me gonfler un peu.
    guiguif posted the 08/02/2018 at 07:07 PM
    zanpa kadaj68800 J'ai pas le souvenir qu'il ait annoncé une grosse extension donc ya tres peu de chance de voir debarquer une edition GOTY comme a pu avoir Bloodborne ou Horizon
    misterpixel posted the 08/02/2018 at 08:28 PM
    xbhxrebirth Il y aura des phases sans costume, après qu’il mange, cague ou que sais-je encore... faut oublier, c’est pas les Sims.
    hanzocelot posted the 08/02/2018 at 08:38 PM
    On dirait qu'il n'y a aucune physique, enfin cinétique prise en compte dans les déplacements via la toile. C'est vraiment dommage. Ce que les américains appellent "momentum". Y'a rien et ça casse le trip pour ma part. Dommage, peut-être dans la suite !
    victornewman posted the 08/02/2018 at 09:58 PM
    midomashakil posted the 08/02/2018 at 10:15 PM
    j'ai peur pour la version ps4 standard
    escobar posted the 08/02/2018 at 10:25 PM
    Il s'annonce énorme
    uit posted the 08/02/2018 at 10:42 PM
    Midomashakil c'est mal connaitre le travail sur les exclu de Sony quelque soit la version du jeu. La preuve: God Of War, Horizon,Uncharted 4 - Lost legacy,Detroit becom H... bref ce sont pro de l'étallonage.
    uit posted the 08/02/2018 at 10:44 PM
    Guiguif ils en ont annoncé 3.
    racsnk posted the 08/02/2018 at 10:53 PM
    midomashakil Elle va être très bien.

    Comme God Of War, Horizon, Uncharted 4,...
    leonr4 posted the 08/02/2018 at 11:03 PM
    midomashakil The Order 1886, Uncharted 4, Horizon, The Lost Legacy, God Of War, Detroit ne t'ont pas convaincu de ce qu'est capable de faire une simple PS4 ?
    guiguif posted the 08/02/2018 at 11:29 PM
    uit Ah ok, mais c'est des DLC lancé au moment de la sortie choppable avec l'edition deluxe, je doute qu'ils fassent une GOTY pour ça.
    Si Bloodborne et Horizon en ont eu une c'est parce qu'ils avaient une grosse extension sortant des mois apres la sortie du jeu de base.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre