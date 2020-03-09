LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Robert Pattinson testé positif au Covid 19 , le tournage de The Batman en pause
Ca vient de tomber , plusieurs personnes de l'équipe de tournage seraient affectés ainsi que l'acteur principale Robert Pattinson actuellement sur le tournage de The Batman ...

    posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:18 PM by gantzeur
    whookid posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:20 PM
    Mais quel merde ce putain de virus...
    psxbox posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:22 PM
    Idem pour dwayne Johnson
    walterwhite posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:34 PM
    On va finir par tous le choper malheureusement.
    opthomas posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:37 PM
    J'aime bien l'ironie de la chose sachant que le Covid 19 proviens d'une souche de chauve souris

    walterwhite Je relève le challenge de ne pas le choper deal.
    nindo64 posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:38 PM
    Je m'en fais pas pour lui, il n'a qu'à "remonter" le temps
    Blague à part, courage à lui et tous les autres
    shinz0 posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:41 PM
    Robert non pas toi...
    bladagun posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:45 PM
    Avec l'entraînement physique qu'il a fait pour le rôle il ne crains rien
    maxleresistant posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:47 PM
    bordel
    opthomas posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:51 PM
    bladagun c'est pas cool de dire ça
    ravyxxs posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:55 PM
    walterwhite Beaucoup l'ont chopé sans le savoir...surtout ici à Londres lol.
    choroq posted the 09/03/2020 at 08:00 PM
    opthomas

    La chauve souris faut s'en méfier, c'est aussi ébola, la rage...
    docteurdeggman posted the 09/03/2020 at 08:01 PM
    Si ça c'est pas un signe, j'y connais plus rien
    wilhelm posted the 09/03/2020 at 08:03 PM
    Il y aura clairement un avant et un après Covid...
    opthomas posted the 09/03/2020 at 08:03 PM
    choroq La Chauve souris c'est sympa mais va falloir arrêter de la bouffer.
    walterwhite posted the 09/03/2020 at 08:03 PM
    ravyxxs C’est bien ce que je redoute le plus, beaucoup sont positifs mais ne développent aucun symptôme mais le refile quand même.
    ducknsexe posted the 09/03/2020 at 08:17 PM
    Faut envoyer Samus aran chasseuse de virus SA-X. Ça serais con si elle aussi chopé le covid
    venomsnake posted the 09/03/2020 at 08:24 PM
    CHAUDARD
    kratoszeus posted the 09/03/2020 at 08:59 PM
    Doublon
