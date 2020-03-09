accueil
LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
140 Likes
gantzeur
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1639
1639
visites since opening : 2148440
2148440
gantzeur
> blog
Robert Pattinson testé positif au Covid 19 , le tournage de The Batman en pause
Ca vient de tomber , plusieurs personnes de l'équipe de tournage seraient affectés ainsi que l'acteur principale Robert Pattinson actuellement sur le tournage de The Batman ...
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/03/2020 at 07:18 PM by gantzeur
gantzeur
comments (18)
18
)
whookid
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 07:20 PM
Mais quel merde ce putain de virus...
psxbox
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 07:22 PM
Idem pour dwayne Johnson
walterwhite
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 07:34 PM
On va finir par tous le choper malheureusement.
opthomas
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 07:37 PM
J'aime bien l'ironie de la chose sachant que le Covid 19 proviens d'une souche de chauve souris
walterwhite
Je relève le challenge de ne pas le choper deal.
nindo64
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 07:38 PM
Je m'en fais pas pour lui, il n'a qu'à "remonter" le temps
Blague à part, courage à lui et tous les autres
shinz0
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 07:41 PM
Robert non pas toi...
bladagun
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 07:45 PM
Avec l'entraînement physique qu'il a fait pour le rôle il ne crains rien
maxleresistant
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 07:47 PM
bordel
opthomas
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 07:51 PM
bladagun
c'est pas cool de dire ça
ravyxxs
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 07:55 PM
walterwhite
Beaucoup l'ont chopé sans le savoir...surtout ici à Londres lol.
choroq
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 08:00 PM
opthomas
La chauve souris faut s'en méfier, c'est aussi ébola, la rage...
docteurdeggman
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 08:01 PM
Si ça c'est pas un signe, j'y connais plus rien
wilhelm
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 08:03 PM
Il y aura clairement un avant et un après Covid...
opthomas
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 08:03 PM
choroq
La Chauve souris c'est sympa mais va falloir arrêter de la bouffer.
walterwhite
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 08:03 PM
ravyxxs
C’est bien ce que je redoute le plus, beaucoup sont positifs mais ne développent aucun symptôme mais le refile quand même.
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 08:17 PM
Faut envoyer Samus aran chasseuse de virus SA-X. Ça serais con si elle aussi chopé le covid
venomsnake
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 08:24 PM
CHAUDARD
kratoszeus
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 08:59 PM
Doublon
citer un membre
