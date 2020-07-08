« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Dragon Quest Rivals Ace
0
name : Dragon Quest Rivals Ace
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : card game
other versions : PC Nintendo Switch -
nicolasgourry
121
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/Switch/Mobile] Dragon Quest Rivals Ace / Date (Japon)





Dragon Quest Rivals sera rebaptisé Dragon Quest Rivals Ace et ajoutera un mode solo le 13 août 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PEty6QPr90&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 08/07/2020 at 09:38 PM by nicolasgourry
    wickette posted the 08/07/2020 at 10:05 PM
    Une sortie internationale pour les DQ franchement quoi...
