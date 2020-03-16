LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Daniel Hamad ( ZhugeEX ) confirme à demi mots un report de la Next Gen
Avec l'impact du COVID-19, il semble que nous aurons bientôt plus de nouvelles et d'informations sur la prochaine génération.


https://twitter.com/ZhugeEX/status/1239514230719733760
    posted the 03/16/2020 at 11:48 AM by gantzeur
    goldmen33 posted the 03/16/2020 at 11:51 AM
    Un peu bizarre Spencer met une nouvelle image d'une puce! (Xbox Series S??)...
    ratchet posted the 03/16/2020 at 11:51 AM
    Non mais c'est même pas une option hein... Évidemment que c'est repoussé en 2021 ou 2022...
