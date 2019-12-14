profile
Granblue Fantasy Versus
name : Granblue Fantasy Versus
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Cygames
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
guiguif
guiguif
Granblue Fantasy Versus: 5 persos en DLC devoilés
Le premier pass contenant 5 persos vient d'etre devoilé, il s'agira de Chaos Bringer, Narmaya, Soriz, Djeeta, et un perso encore inconnu. Neanmoins le second pass est deja annoncé avec Belial comme premier personnage



    posted the 12/14/2019 at 01:57 PM by guiguif
