profile
Romancing SaGa 3
1
Like
Likers
name : Romancing SaGa 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
171
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4543
visites since opening : 5799319
guiguif > blog
all
Romancing Saga 3 en boite sur Switch
Comme souvent version asia avec sub anglais.
Prévue debut 2020



    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/28/2019 at 12:44 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    testament posted the 11/28/2019 at 01:23 PM
    Eldrick
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre