LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
articles :
1496
visites since opening :
1715837
gantzeur
> blog
PS+ Les jeux de Novembre : Un très bon mois !
Vraiment pas mal
Outlast 2 et Nioh pour Novembre 2019 pour les abonnés du PS+
posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:37 PM by gantzeur
gantzeur
comments (8)
8
)
octobar
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:40 PM
mouif
kevisiano
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:40 PM
Pas mal !
chaosad
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:40 PM
Nioh déjà fais et Outlast 2 j'ai trop peur
kalas28
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:40 PM
rien pour moi
spawnini
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:40 PM
Ya un mode facile pour Nioh sinon ça sera sans moi
sora78
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:41 PM
Ah du lourd !
furtifdor
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:43 PM
Pas mal, j'pense me réabonner le moi prochain du coup !
J'espère que les jeux PS4 en demat seront eux ausssi retro sur PS5 !
shinz0
posted
the 10/30/2019 at 04:45 PM
Nioh ça va c'est pas trop dur ?
furtifdor
-40% actuellement
https://store.playstation.com/fr-fr/product/IP9102-NPIA90006_01-PSPLUSSUBS12M040
