gantzeur > blog
PS+ Les jeux de Novembre : Un très bon mois !
Vraiment pas mal

Outlast 2 et Nioh pour Novembre 2019 pour les abonnés du PS+

    posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:37 PM by gantzeur
    comments (8)
    octobar posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:40 PM
    mouif
    kevisiano posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:40 PM
    Pas mal !
    chaosad posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:40 PM
    Nioh déjà fais et Outlast 2 j'ai trop peur
    kalas28 posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:40 PM
    rien pour moi
    spawnini posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:40 PM
    Ya un mode facile pour Nioh sinon ça sera sans moi
    sora78 posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:41 PM
    Ah du lourd !
    furtifdor posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:43 PM
    Pas mal, j'pense me réabonner le moi prochain du coup !

    J'espère que les jeux PS4 en demat seront eux ausssi retro sur PS5 !
    shinz0 posted the 10/30/2019 at 04:45 PM
    Nioh ça va c'est pas trop dur ?

    furtifdor -40% actuellement
    https://store.playstation.com/fr-fr/product/IP9102-NPIA90006_01-PSPLUSSUBS12M040
