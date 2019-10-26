accueil
profile
shanks
Jeux Video
Leaké de l'artbook censé sortir dans quelques jours.
RDV la semaine pro pour la Blizzcon.
Ah et y a ça aussi qui a fuité.
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/26/2019 at 10:26 PM by shanks
shanks
comments (
11
)
fredone
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 10:34 PM
Je suis vraiment curieux de voir comment va se passer cette Blizzcon suite aux récentes polémiques.
negan
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 10:42 PM
J'espère qu'il sera aussi accessible que le 3
misterpixel
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 10:54 PM
Il a posté aussi une image de "Overwatch 2"
masharu
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 10:56 PM
misterpixel
Tu as un lien ?
sora78
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 11:04 PM
masharu
Le nouveau costume de tracer et le logo
http://is2.4chan.org/v/1572128469892.jpg
misterpixel
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 11:04 PM
masharu
https://mobile.twitter.com/WeakAuras/status/1188213913575403520
e3ologue
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 11:11 PM
hate de voir ce que va donner overwatch 2
sylphide
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 11:26 PM
Dans Diablo 2 Lilith avait l'apparence d'Andarielle le boss du première acte mais Lilith était une version Uber un peu tcheater, Apres dans plusieurs domaine que ce soit série ou jeu Lilith est relativement utiliser. c'est assez cool pour débuter D4.
roy001
posted
the 10/26/2019 at 11:28 PM
Ca fait 1 ans que nous savons que diablo 4 sera a la blizzcon.
akiru
posted
the 10/27/2019 at 12:36 AM
roy001
exactement. Je boss en ce moment avec un ancien de blizzard et il m'a dit que l'année dernière devait être presenté Diablo 4 mais ça a ete annulé.
roy001
posted
the 10/27/2019 at 12:41 AM
akiru
annulé pour présenter leurs diablo mobile , a cause d'un partenariat avec une boite chinoise.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
http://is2.4chan.org/v/1572128469892.jpg