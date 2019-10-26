profile
all
Diablo IV : si vous avez encore le moindre doute
Jeux Video


Leaké de l'artbook censé sortir dans quelques jours.

RDV la semaine pro pour la Blizzcon.


Ah et y a ça aussi qui a fuité.

    posted the 10/26/2019 at 10:26 PM by shanks
    comments (11)
    fredone posted the 10/26/2019 at 10:34 PM
    Je suis vraiment curieux de voir comment va se passer cette Blizzcon suite aux récentes polémiques.
    negan posted the 10/26/2019 at 10:42 PM
    J'espère qu'il sera aussi accessible que le 3
    misterpixel posted the 10/26/2019 at 10:54 PM
    Il a posté aussi une image de "Overwatch 2"
    masharu posted the 10/26/2019 at 10:56 PM
    misterpixel Tu as un lien ?
    sora78 posted the 10/26/2019 at 11:04 PM
    masharu Le nouveau costume de tracer et le logo

    http://is2.4chan.org/v/1572128469892.jpg
    misterpixel posted the 10/26/2019 at 11:04 PM
    masharu https://mobile.twitter.com/WeakAuras/status/1188213913575403520
    e3ologue posted the 10/26/2019 at 11:11 PM
    hate de voir ce que va donner overwatch 2
    sylphide posted the 10/26/2019 at 11:26 PM
    Dans Diablo 2 Lilith avait l'apparence d'Andarielle le boss du première acte mais Lilith était une version Uber un peu tcheater, Apres dans plusieurs domaine que ce soit série ou jeu Lilith est relativement utiliser. c'est assez cool pour débuter D4.
    roy001 posted the 10/26/2019 at 11:28 PM
    Ca fait 1 ans que nous savons que diablo 4 sera a la blizzcon.
    akiru posted the 10/27/2019 at 12:36 AM
    roy001 exactement. Je boss en ce moment avec un ancien de blizzard et il m'a dit que l'année dernière devait être presenté Diablo 4 mais ça a ete annulé.
    roy001 posted the 10/27/2019 at 12:41 AM
    akiru annulé pour présenter leurs diablo mobile , a cause d'un partenariat avec une boite chinoise.
