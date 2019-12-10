profile
Pokémon Epée & Bouclier : aperçu de la zone ''sauvage''
Jeux Video




ça a l'air pas mal, et plus grand que je pensais.
    posted the 10/12/2019 at 05:31 AM by shanks
    comments (3)
    kurapika posted the 10/12/2019 at 06:21 AM
    Ils ont vraiment un grand boulot a faire sur cette zone, parce qu'elle est sacrement moche pour l'instant. Passer de BOTW a ca...Mais bon, je pense que le resultat final sera pas si degueulasse que ca.
    rbz posted the 10/12/2019 at 07:46 AM
    kurapika mais mec yaura zéro changements geaphisue de quoi tu parle ?

    Sympa la Map, ça fait un gigantesque safari
    rbz posted the 10/12/2019 at 07:51 AM
    Ca partait mal mais quelques bonne new ont su recaptiver mon attention ( chiao le breed, location d’équipe strat, bref le compétitif deviens plus accessible et c’est pas du tout une mauvaise chose chose )

    Reste plus qu’à confirmer maintenant , on va attendre les premiers retour de joueur
