Dragon Quest Builders 2
name : Dragon Quest Builders 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (online)
european release date : 07/12/2019
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
DQB2 / The Legend of Zelda : A Link to The Past


(il est sortie en premier lieu sur SNES en 1991).



BenXC à recréer en 3D le monde 2D de The Legend of Zelda : A Link To The Past durant 150 Heures.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=wJSStlT6cZM
    posted the 09/25/2019 at 07:36 AM by nicolasgourry
