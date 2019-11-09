accueil
.Coco l'asticot.
kurosama
kurosama
> blog
Plutot Pepsi ou Coca?
Moi Pepsi
Rohh bah quoi un peu de détente dans ce monde de brute.
a noter la performance d'Alfonso Ribeiro ( Carlton dans le Prince de Bel Air ) le ptit gars en rouge.
posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:03 PM by
kurosama
comments (
31
)
monseigneurnakata
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:05 PM
Pepsi
negan
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:06 PM
Eau Mont Blanc
arrrghl
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:08 PM
orangina !
testament
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:09 PM
Dr Pepper
sora78
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:10 PM
Pas de préférence ^^
Très sympa la pub, nostalgie !
spawnini
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:12 PM
negan
Au Mon Cul
gunstarred
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:12 PM
Entre les deux, Coca même si j'en achète jamais à part pour le sky. Mais avec les prix et le changement de format de bouteille, j'en connais qui sont passé au Pepsi. Après j'aime bien les deux.
Sympa la pub
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:13 PM
Pepsi bien entendu
whiteweedow25
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:13 PM
Peste ou choléra ?
darksly
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:14 PM
Pepsi max.
choroq
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:15 PM
le petit c'est pas la tete à claque du prince de bel air ?
A Mickaël il me manque ce chanteur, merci.
Sinon, je préfère le meuh coca, même si je suis pas fan de cette boisson à la base.
darksly
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:15 PM
negan
j'ai du jus de mont gland si tu veux
nospeudo
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:15 PM
Pepsi pour ma part !
mercure7
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:17 PM
Ton acide, plutôt "goût vomi" ou "goût chiasse" ?
ritalix
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:20 PM
J'aime les deux perso !
kurosama
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:20 PM
choroq
si si Carlton dans le Prince de Bel Air
sanj
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:21 PM
J'ai longtemps été team Coca par habitude, depuis quelques années je tourne au Pepsi. Après ça reste la même merde au fond, mais on est accro à ces conneries.
minbox
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:22 PM
Coca Cola, inimitable
kurosama
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:24 PM
sanj
On est accro à beaucoup de conneries..si on devait eliminer toutes les merdes niveau bouffe/boisson il resterait plus grand chose.
de temps en temps un petit Coca ou Pepsi ça va.
greatteacheroni
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:24 PM
Pepsi pour le prix, mais j’avoue coca zéro j’adore. Je j’aime que le pepsi Max ou le coca zéro.
xslayer750
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:26 PM
Coca of course le seul, le vrai
famimax
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:34 PM
Une bonne bière
minbox
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:35 PM
Faut pas en abuser ça c'est clair.
jenicris
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:38 PM
Je bois des deux mais Coca.
kayama
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:53 PM
Cherry Coke
plisken
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:54 PM
café
jeanouillz
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:55 PM
Plutôt sperme, une vraie boisson de bonhomme
monseigneurnakata
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 09:56 PM
jeanouillz
gadjuom
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 10:05 PM
jeanouillz
aaaah les beaufs... et gay en plus
original
oedipex
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 10:11 PM
Aussi étonnant que cela puisse paraître, j'aime bien les boissons qui reflètent les événements qui surviennent dans ma vie.
Donc je bois de l'eau plate.
wildnidhogg
posted
the 09/11/2019 at 10:17 PM
Bah un bonne bière triple et puis voilà...
