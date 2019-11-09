.Coco l'asticot.
kurosama > blog
Plutot Pepsi ou Coca?
Moi Pepsi Rohh bah quoi un peu de détente dans ce monde de brute. a noter la performance d'Alfonso Ribeiro ( Carlton dans le Prince de Bel Air ) le ptit gars en rouge.
    tags : inutiledoncutile
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:03 PM by kurosama
    comments (31)
    monseigneurnakata posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:05 PM
    Pepsi
    negan posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:06 PM
    Eau Mont Blanc
    arrrghl posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:08 PM
    orangina !
    testament posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:09 PM
    Dr Pepper
    sora78 posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:10 PM
    Pas de préférence ^^
    Très sympa la pub, nostalgie !
    spawnini posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:12 PM
    negan Au Mon Cul
    gunstarred posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:12 PM
    Entre les deux, Coca même si j'en achète jamais à part pour le sky. Mais avec les prix et le changement de format de bouteille, j'en connais qui sont passé au Pepsi. Après j'aime bien les deux.

    Sympa la pub
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:13 PM
    Pepsi bien entendu
    whiteweedow25 posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:13 PM
    Peste ou choléra ?
    darksly posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:14 PM
    Pepsi max.
    choroq posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:15 PM
    le petit c'est pas la tete à claque du prince de bel air ?

    A Mickaël il me manque ce chanteur, merci.

    Sinon, je préfère le meuh coca, même si je suis pas fan de cette boisson à la base.
    darksly posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:15 PM
    negan j'ai du jus de mont gland si tu veux
    nospeudo posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:15 PM
    Pepsi pour ma part !
    mercure7 posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:17 PM
    Ton acide, plutôt "goût vomi" ou "goût chiasse" ?
    ritalix posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:20 PM
    J'aime les deux perso !
    kurosama posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:20 PM
    choroq si si Carlton dans le Prince de Bel Air
    sanj posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:21 PM
    J'ai longtemps été team Coca par habitude, depuis quelques années je tourne au Pepsi. Après ça reste la même merde au fond, mais on est accro à ces conneries.
    minbox posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:22 PM
    Coca Cola, inimitable
    kurosama posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:24 PM
    sanj On est accro à beaucoup de conneries..si on devait eliminer toutes les merdes niveau bouffe/boisson il resterait plus grand chose. de temps en temps un petit Coca ou Pepsi ça va.
    greatteacheroni posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:24 PM
    Pepsi pour le prix, mais j’avoue coca zéro j’adore. Je j’aime que le pepsi Max ou le coca zéro.
    xslayer750 posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:26 PM
    Coca of course le seul, le vrai
    famimax posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:34 PM
    Une bonne bière
    minbox posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:35 PM
    Faut pas en abuser ça c'est clair.
    jenicris posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:38 PM
    Je bois des deux mais Coca.
    kayama posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:53 PM
    Cherry Coke
    plisken posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:54 PM
    café
    jeanouillz posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:55 PM
    Plutôt sperme, une vraie boisson de bonhomme
    monseigneurnakata posted the 09/11/2019 at 09:56 PM
    jeanouillz
    gadjuom posted the 09/11/2019 at 10:05 PM
    jeanouillz aaaah les beaufs... et gay en plus original
    oedipex posted the 09/11/2019 at 10:11 PM
    Aussi étonnant que cela puisse paraître, j'aime bien les boissons qui reflètent les événements qui surviennent dans ma vie.
    Donc je bois de l'eau plate.
    wildnidhogg posted the 09/11/2019 at 10:17 PM
    Bah un bonne bière triple et puis voilà...
