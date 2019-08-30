Comme 99% Astral Chain n'y coupe pasDes ameliorations pour la qualité de jeu, quelques corrections de bugs notamment surtout celle pouvant entrainer une corruption de sauvegarde.Malheureusement pas d'option de desactivation pour cette merde de mode gyro a moins d'avoir raté un truc- Added Item Sort function to the menu.- Multiple goods can now be sold at once at shops.- The “Temporary Field Supply” item icon has been adjusted for visual clarity.- “Temporary Field Supply” items are those that can only be used during the “FILE” in play- When using items from the shortcut menu, “Temporary field supply” items of the same name will now automatically be prioritized and used instead.- Added a “Type” category to the ability codes Sort function.- Added a function to delete multiple ability codes at once.- Adjusted game balance.- Fixed an issue where quitting the game during the training mode could cause lock ups.- Fixed an issue where specific steps would lead to the order “Ark Tourist” being impossible to complete.- Additionally fixed several issues to allow for a more comfortable gameplay experience.