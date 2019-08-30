profile
Astral Chain
23
name : Astral Chain
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
european release date : 08/30/2019
guiguif
guiguif
all
Astral Chain: Contenu du Patch Day One
Comme 99% Astral Chain n'y coupe pas

Des ameliorations pour la qualité de jeu, quelques corrections de bugs notamment surtout celle pouvant entrainer une corruption de sauvegarde.
Malheureusement pas d'option de desactivation pour cette merde de mode gyro a moins d'avoir raté un truc

Functional Changes and Additions

- Added Item Sort function to the menu.
- Multiple goods can now be sold at once at shops.
- The “Temporary Field Supply” item icon has been adjusted for visual clarity.
- “Temporary Field Supply” items are those that can only be used during the “FILE” in play
- When using items from the shortcut menu, “Temporary field supply” items of the same name will now automatically be prioritized and used instead.
- Added a “Type” category to the ability codes Sort function.
- Added a function to delete multiple ability codes at once.

General Changes

- Adjusted game balance.
- Fixed an issue where quitting the game during the training mode could cause lock ups.
- Fixed an issue where specific steps would lead to the order “Ark Tourist” being impossible to complete.
- Fixed an issue where opening the menu and returning to the title screen at a specific timing before an autosave would cause save data to be corrupted.
- Additionally fixed several issues to allow for a more comfortable gameplay experience.

https://www.siliconera.com/2019/08/30/grab-the-day-one-astral-chain-patch-to-add-new-sort-functions-and-stop-save-data-corruption/
    posted the 08/30/2019 at 03:40 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    monseigneurnakata posted the 08/30/2019 at 03:54 PM
    Le pti polissage de routine quoi
