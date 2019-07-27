profile
Kingdom Hearts III
name : Kingdom Hearts III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 01/29/2019
other versions : Xbox One
profile
guiguif
guiguif
Kingdom Hearts 3: Face my Fears version Orchestral
Sony Music Entertainment et Kaleidoscope Orchestra dévoile une version orchestrale de Face my Fears qui pourra peut-être plaire a ceux qui n'ont pas aimé la version originale.



    posted the 07/27/2019 at 05:23 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    amassous posted the 07/27/2019 at 05:37 PM
    Mais elle chante pas , c'est nul.
    sebalt posted the 07/27/2019 at 05:38 PM
    C'est bon ! J'aime bien la musique originale aussi, même si les anciens openings de Kingdom Hearts restent meilleurs.
    guiguif posted the 07/27/2019 at 06:16 PM
    amassous ...
    alozius posted the 07/27/2019 at 06:27 PM
    Il est vachement bien ce jeu quand même. Hâte que les DLC sortent pour me le refaire vers Février 2020.
    kikoo31 posted the 07/27/2019 at 07:24 PM
    Mais elle chante pas , c'est nul.
