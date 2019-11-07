« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Taito
name : Taito
description : Société japonaise fondée en 1953, Taito a développé ou édité un nombre important de jeux, parmi lequels les séries célèbres Bubble Bobble, Chase HQ, ou Densha De Go!
official website : http://www.taito.co.jp
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[PS4/Switch] The Ninja Saviors : Return of the Warriors / Date





Éditeur : ININ Games / TAITO
Développeur : NatsumeAtari Inc. / engo Project
Genre : Beat ’em up
Date de sortie : 25 Juillet 2019
Langues : Anglais / Japonais / Chinois / Coréen.
Le jeu sortira en dématérialisé et en physique.


Site du jeu
    posted the 07/11/2019 at 08:51 AM by nicolasgourry
    yukilin posted the 07/11/2019 at 09:50 AM
    Super nouvelle!! Je l'attendais pas si tôt. Merci de l'info
    randyofmana posted the 07/11/2019 at 09:52 AM
    Version physique, yatta !
    Je sens que je vais me faire pourrir sur ce jeu, faut que je me trouve un pote plus doué que moi pour m'aider à le finir
