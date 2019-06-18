« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Activision Blizzard
name : Activision Blizzard
description : Société issue de la fusion effectuée en juillet 2008 entre Activision (Guitar Hero, Call of Duty, etc.) et Vivendi, éditeur de blockbusters comme la série des Warcraft et Starcraft.
official website : http://www.activision.com
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch/Gameplay] Crash Team Racing + Spyro Reignited Trilogy


Date de sortie : 21 juin 2019
(Prévu aussi sur PS4/XOne)



Date de sortie : 3 Septembre 2019 (Switch/PC)
(Disponible aussi sur PS4/XOne)
    posted the 06/18/2019 at 05:29 PM by nicolasgourry
    jeanouillz posted the 06/18/2019 at 05:51 PM
    Spyro est super flou
    ekibyo posted the 06/18/2019 at 06:01 PM
    Je sais bien que la switch est moins puissante que ses deux autres concurrentes, mais là quand même c'est un peu du foutage de gueule de pas nous sortir un truc aussi propre qu'ailleurs. C'est pas non plus un jeu hyper beau et gourmand qui a besoin de monstre de puissance pour tourner.
