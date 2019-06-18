profile

name : Activision Blizzard

description : Société issue de la fusion effectuée en juillet 2008 entre Activision (Guitar Hero, Call of Duty, etc.) et Vivendi, éditeur de blockbusters comme la série des Warcraft et Starcraft.