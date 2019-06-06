« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Gameloft
Gameloft
official website : http://www.gameloft.com
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Asphalt 9 : Legends / Trailer


Le jeu est déjà disponible sur mobile et PC
Date de sortie : Été 2019 (Switch)
-Jusqu’à 8 joueurs en ligne.
-Jusqu'à 4 joueurs en écran partagé.
-Jusqu’à 3 adversaires en local.
-42 circuits.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=sWjonVQ88QE
    posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kidicarus posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:15 PM
    ça me rappelle les crush'in usa et les san francisco
    davydems posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:58 PM
    précise aussi qu'il sera gratos et sans abo online obligatoire
    edgar posted the 06/06/2019 at 06:37 PM
    davydems Sérieux ? Bonne nouvelle dans ce cas !
    sphinx posted the 06/06/2019 at 06:45 PM
    Ah ça c'est une bonne petite nouvelle
    jeanouillz posted the 06/06/2019 at 06:59 PM
    davydems edgar sphinx normal, il s'agit d'un free 2 pay tout droit issue des smartphones
