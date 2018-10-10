profile
all
[RUMEUR] Rockstar plancherait sur Bully 2 (casting en cours)
Jeux Video
NOTE: This is a rumour, but a very likely one at that.

We have reason to believe that casting calls related to Rockstar Games’ upcoming title Bully 2 have been released by a Casting Director who is not disclosing much information about the title or developer, as is expected.

There are seven casting calls for a “new unannounced video game title with a leading UK games developer, shooting at Pinewood Studios.”

The casting calls are mainly for teenage and young roles, and involve placeholder names for the characters. The casting call actually provides a warning and some vague detail about the project.


"En français sale tarba !"

Ok
Donc en gros, selon le site RockstarIntel :

- Un directeur de casting vient de lancé 7 appels.
- Destiné à un jeu produit par un studio UK.
- Scènes d'essai tournées à Pinewood Studios.
- Les rôles attribués sont "jeunes", "adolescents" et membres du personnel comme "professeurs".
- Selon le site, Rockstar est impliqué dans tout cela.
- L'insider Yan2295 avait évoqué un temps le fait que Bully 2 pourrait sortir entre RDR2 et GTA VI.

believe donc.

    posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:20 PM by shanks
    comments (36)
    negan posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:20 PM
    goldmen33 posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:22 PM
    Pourquoi pas si des SJW sont dans l'école!
    sora78 posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:23 PM
    negan posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:23 PM
    C'est un jeu de mon TOP 10 All time
    onykarts posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:24 PM
    kazokai7 posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:25 PM
    misterpixel posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:28 PM
    Putain mais ils vont me faire GTA 6 quand bowdel !
    link571 posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:30 PM
    Osef je veux un gta 6 !!
    kinectical posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:30 PM
    Oh lea enfoiré ils vont le faire
    bloodborne posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:31 PM
    Oh non pas ça
    birmou posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:32 PM
    Rock"GOD"star
    kamikaze1985 posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:37 PM
    Kewl bordel!
    foxstep posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:43 PM
    Je suis sure que les salopards sont déjà sur GTA6 depuis un moment mais ils vont garder ça en ultra top secret. Mais eux vont te dire genre "nah on a tous mis sur rdr2 "
    derno posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:45 PM
    red dead à mis 8 ans pour êtres fini, je ne vois pas pourquoi gta6 mettra moins de temps....rendez vous sur ps5.
    fablus posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:50 PM
    Oh pu****n yes !!! Le jeu que j'attends le plus de cette GEN si c'est vrai. Le un avait une ambiance unique. Le meilleur GTA Like après GTA V et RDR.
    milk posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:52 PM
    J l avais fait a l epoque mais pas vraiment fan. Plutot le retour de Manhunt.
    sid posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:54 PM
    Oui oui et encore oui, s'il le font ça serait une excellente nouvelle
    rider288 posted the 10/10/2018 at 07:56 PM
    Excellente nouvelle, j'aimerais un Max Payne 4 aussi, j'ai trouvé le 3 très bon perso. Par contre Midnight Club et Agent RIP; Derniere chose, je sais que le jeu a crée la polémique, mais un Manhunt en VR ca serait jouissif.
    sdkios posted the 10/10/2018 at 08:03 PM
    J'espere tellement ! Osef de gta6, on veut Bully 2 !!
    leonr4 posted the 10/10/2018 at 08:13 PM
    foxstep
    foxstep posted the 10/10/2018 at 08:15 PM
    leonr4 Ça va je suis pas le seul à penser ça.
    ritalix posted the 10/10/2018 at 08:19 PM
    owi !
    leonr4 posted the 10/10/2018 at 08:24 PM
    Après perso si pas de gta 6 je préfère un Max Payne 4 bien sanglant.
    ravyxxs posted the 10/10/2018 at 08:27 PM
    misterpixel mec on a bouffé du gta 4 et 5 y a pas si longtemps, y a autre chose tu sais chez eux. Et on a bientôt RDR2.
    negan posted the 10/10/2018 at 08:31 PM
    ravyxxs
    mad1 posted the 10/10/2018 at 08:31 PM
    Osef de GTA 6.
    foxstep posted the 10/10/2018 at 08:35 PM
    Pour moi RDR est de très loin la meilleur ip de chez R*.

    Suivi de GTA et puis Max Payne (le 3 était super)
    kwak posted the 10/10/2018 at 08:51 PM
    spawnini posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:02 PM
    negan Tu as qu'à me faire les 1000G de ce jeux tient
    negan posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:06 PM
    spawnini 22Heures flemme
    aym posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:17 PM
    Pourvu que ce soit vrai. Je préfère aussi avoir Bully 2 avant GTA 6 .
    Avec la technologie développée pour RDR2 l'upgrade par rapport au premier serait énorme.
    spawnini posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:18 PM
    negan tu as pas les couilles alors
    shambala93 posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:26 PM
    goldmen33
    Tu incarnera un SJW
    goldmen33 posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:32 PM
    shambala93 connaissant R* je crois pas!
    octobar posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:32 PM
    Un Bully 2 ça a tout pour être fun et original même si je vois pas trop ce qu'ils veulent faire de plus par rapport au premier.
    negan posted the 10/10/2018 at 09:49 PM
    octobar Université, les fêtes etc...
