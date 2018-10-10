Jeux Video
NOTE: This is a rumour, but a very likely one at that.
We have reason to believe that casting calls related to Rockstar Games’ upcoming title Bully 2 have been released by a Casting Director who is not disclosing much information about the title or developer, as is expected.
There are seven casting calls for a “new unannounced video game title with a leading UK games developer, shooting at Pinewood Studios.”
The casting calls are mainly for teenage and young roles, and involve placeholder names for the characters. The casting call actually provides a warning and some vague detail about the project.
"En français sale tarba !"
Ok
Donc en gros, selon le site RockstarIntel :
- Un directeur de casting vient de lancé 7 appels.
- Destiné à un jeu produit par un studio UK.
- Scènes d'essai tournées à Pinewood Studios.
- Les rôles attribués sont "jeunes", "adolescents" et membres du personnel comme "professeurs".
- Selon le site, Rockstar est impliqué dans tout cela.
- L'insider Yan2295 avait évoqué un temps le fait que Bully 2 pourrait sortir entre RDR2 et GTA VI.
believe donc.
Suivi de GTA et puis Max Payne (le 3 était super)
Avec la technologie développée pour RDR2 l'upgrade par rapport au premier serait énorme.
Tu incarnera un SJW