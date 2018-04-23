Jeux Video
Lors d'une interview au Japon pour la promo de Ready Player One :
TVFan : "Does director have actually played VR game ?"
Spielberg : "I played "Mario" on PlayStation. I did not want to remove goggles when I first did it (laugh). When I removed the goggles, I did not like the disappointment that "Why nothing on earth?" In VR, I experienced every direction 360 degrees, so I thought that it was an unbelievable world and I was fascinated. I wanted to go to the world."
Quel dommage de briser l'embargo de ce Mario VR exclu PS4, probablement dévoilé à l'E3 2018
posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:10 PM by shanks
Japan Studios auraient très bien pu trouvé une idée, ils l'auraient proposé à Nintendo Japan et ils auraient accepté
Après tout Mario est passé sur PC à l'époque et sur smartphone récemment. Alors sur PSVR...
J'imagine le bordel sur le net
Ce serait explosif comme annonce.
mais y'a 0% de chance
Car j'imagine que si Nintendo a la moindre idée, ils se la réservent dans un carton jusqu'à sortir leur propre techno VR.
on verra certainement d'autres licence nintendo en vr, mais en arcade je pense avant de le voir dans nos salons.