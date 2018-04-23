profile
all
Mieux que Chuck Norris : Spielberg peut jouer à Mario sur PlayStation 4
Jeux Video
Lors d'une interview au Japon pour la promo de Ready Player One :

TVFan : "Does director have actually played VR game ?"

Spielberg : "I played "Mario" on PlayStation. I did not want to remove goggles when I first did it (laugh). When I removed the goggles, I did not like the disappointment that "Why nothing on earth?" In VR, I experienced every direction 360 degrees, so I thought that it was an unbelievable world and I was fascinated. I wanted to go to the world."




Quel dommage de briser l'embargo de ce Mario VR exclu PS4, probablement dévoilé à l'E3 2018
TVfan, via ResetEra
    posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:10 PM by shanks
    comments (10)
    birmou posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:12 PM
    Quand tes mensonges te dépassent
    wonsu posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:14 PM
    Il a dû confondre avec knack, c'est plus ou moins la même chose .
    ekibyo posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:15 PM
    Ce leak !
    shinz0 posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:16 PM
    Monsieur Spielberg arrêtez la drogue
    birmou posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:17 PM
    wonsu Moins que plus.
    sora78 posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:22 PM
    shanks t'imagines si c'était vrai ?
    Japan Studios auraient très bien pu trouvé une idée, ils l'auraient proposé à Nintendo Japan et ils auraient accepté

    Après tout Mario est passé sur PC à l'époque et sur smartphone récemment. Alors sur PSVR...

    J'imagine le bordel sur le net
    shanks posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:24 PM
    sora78
    Ce serait explosif comme annonce.

    mais y'a 0% de chance

    Car j'imagine que si Nintendo a la moindre idée, ils se la réservent dans un carton jusqu'à sortir leur propre techno VR.
    cyr posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:26 PM
    shanks Laisse la virtual boy la ou elle est
    sora78 posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:26 PM
    shanks C'est ça. Je suis sur qu'ils pensent déjà à des trucs pour la VR même si c'est dans 10 ans chez eux ^^
    shigeryu posted the 04/23/2018 at 04:36 PM
    shanks on a déjà vu mario en vr "mario kart vr"
    on verra certainement d'autres licence nintendo en vr, mais en arcade je pense avant de le voir dans nos salons.
