Steam : les 100 plus gros succès de 2022 Steam : les 100 plus gros succès de 2022

Nous sommes en 2023 (vous le saviez ?) et l'heure est au bilan de l'année 2022 pour Valve qui nous balance les 100 jeux ayant rapporté le plus de pognon sur les 12 derniers mois, sans ordre précis hormis un classement pour « Rang ».



On notera que :



- Le F2P incarne toujours l'une des forces majeures du marché.

- Ce qui n'empêche pas le modèle Premium de briller, avec en grosse mention 2022 Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Modern Warfare 2 et, plus surprenant, Monster Hunter Rise qui nous rappelle que, hors Japon, c'est bien le PC qui est aujourd'hui le marché majeur de la licence.

- Félicitions à CDPR pour l'excellente remontée de Cyberpunk 2077.

- PlayStation continue de placer tranquillement ses billes, dont l'endurant Horizon Zero Dawn.

- Xbox encore plus : en comptant Bethesda, la boîte s'accapare quand même de 10 % des places.

- Drame : GTA V perd cette année son rang Platine. Bougez vous, Rockstar !





RANG PLATINE :



- Naraka Bladepoint

- Destiny 2

- Lost Ark

- Dying Light 2

- Elden Ring

- COD Modern Warfare II

- Apex Legends

- PUBG

- Counter-Strike Global Offensive

- DOTA 2

- Monster Hunter Rise

- Yu-Gi-Oh ! Master Duel



RANG OR :



- War Thunder

- Ready or Not

- FIFA 23

- Red Dead Redemption 2

- Warframe

- Dead by Daylight

- God of War

- Grand Theft Auto V

- Forza Motorsport 5

- Total War Warhammer III

- Rainbow Six Siege

- Cyberpunk 2077



RANG ARGENT :



- LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker

- Phasmophobia

- Sea of Thieves

- Hunt Showdown

- V Rising

- Team Fortress 2

- Raft

- Stellaris

- Civilization VI

- Cult of the Lamb

- Rust

- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

- Riworld

- Cities Skyline

- The Forest

- FIFA 22

- Black Desert

- The Elder Scrolls Online

- NBA 2K22

- Les Sims 4

- Final Fantasy XIV

- Warhammer Darktide

- Project Zomboid

- It Takes Two

- Stray



RANG BRONZE :



- Halo Infinite

- Risk of Rain 2

- Arma III

- Victoria 3

- Horizon Zero Dawn

- Stardew Valley

- Fallout 76

- The Hunter

- Deep Rock Galactic

- Smite

- Dread Hunger

- Battlefield V

- World of Warships

- Final Fantasy VII Intergrade

- Path of Exile

- Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice

- Age of Empires IV

- Grounded

- Crusader Kings III

- Star Wars : The Old Republic

- American Truck Simulator

- Satisfactory

- Football Manager 2023

- No Man's Sky

- The Witcher 3

- Borderlands 3

- Hell Let Loose

- New World

- Battlefield 2042

- Planet Zoo

- The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim

- Hearts of Iron IV

- F1 22

- Persona 5 Royal

- Farming Simulator 2023

- COD Black Ops 3

- Monster Hunter World

- Mount & Blade II

- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

- NBA 2K23

- Wallpaper Engine

- Valheim

- ARK

- Undecember

- Euro Truck Simulator 2

- Squad

- Microsoft Flight Simulator

- Terraria

- Forza Horizon 4

- DayZ