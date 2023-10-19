accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
name :
Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
PC
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
Spike Chunsoft
Spike Chunsoft
combat
combat
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
yanssou
yanssou
10/19/2023
10/19/2023
06/13/2024
06/13/2024
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
87
visites since opening :
159130
subscribers :
10
bloggers :
6
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero fait le plein de gameplay
JV
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero est attendu le 11 octobre sur consoles et Pc.
posted the 06/13/2024 at 10:19 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (
5
)
kujotaro
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 10:37 PM
Day one ça tue.
shambala93
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 11:03 PM
La DA
burningcrimson
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 11:19 PM
Ça fait des années que je rêve d'un tel jeu DBZ
Fuckiing day 01
volran
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 11:35 PM
Day one, depuis longtemps j'attends un tel jeu dbz
draven86
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 11:52 PM
Il sort quand ce nouvel épisode?
