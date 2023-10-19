Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
profile
Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
6
Likers
name : Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Spike Chunsoft
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
Manga - Verse
4
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 06/13/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 87
visites since opening : 159130
subscribers : 10
bloggers : 6
channel
all
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero fait le plein de gameplay
JV










Dragon Ball Sparking Zero est attendu le 11 octobre sur consoles et Pc.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    idd
    posted the 06/13/2024 at 10:19 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    kujotaro posted the 06/13/2024 at 10:37 PM
    Day one ça tue.
    shambala93 posted the 06/13/2024 at 11:03 PM
    La DA
    burningcrimson posted the 06/13/2024 at 11:19 PM
    Ça fait des années que je rêve d'un tel jeu DBZ Fuckiing day 01
    volran posted the 06/13/2024 at 11:35 PM
    Day one, depuis longtemps j'attends un tel jeu dbz
    draven86 posted the 06/13/2024 at 11:52 PM
    Il sort quand ce nouvel épisode?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo