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Un autre film Nintendo prévu pour le 12 avril 2028
C'est indiqué sur la page de Universal Pictures Espagne, comme quoi un nouveau film Nintendo est prévu pour le 12 avril 2028.

Une idée, selon vous?

https://www.universalpictures.es/fechasdeestreno/Estrenos-Universal.pdf
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    idd
    posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:06 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (9)
    burningcrimson posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:08 PM
    Les fims c est cool mais j aimerais bien avoir des jeux aussi
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:09 PM
    burningcrimson Faut espérer que ça enchaine dans le prochain ND
    micheljackson posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:14 PM
    Super Mario Land : La Princesse de Sarasaland
    Ou alors un mix, avec les 6 pièces d'or, Wario et Daisy.
    giru posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:14 PM
    Donkey Kong donc.
    rocan posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:25 PM
    Apparemment ce serait Donkey Kong
    hypermario posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:29 PM
    micheljackson Je pensais a la meme chose Mario Land !
    micheljackson posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:32 PM
    hypermario
    Je n'ai pas eu à réfléchir longtemps, vu que Daisy apparaît dans la scène post générique de Mario Galaxy
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lr0M3JP4MZ0
    idd posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:48 PM
    Donkey Kong ?
    cf : l'article de liquidus
    micheljackson posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:50 PM
    Bof l'univers de Donkey Kong...
    Par contre un film Kid Icarus qui relancerait la licence, là ça serait génial.
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