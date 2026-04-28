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Nintendo
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ouroboros4
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ouroboros4
> blog
Un autre film Nintendo prévu pour le 12 avril 2028
C'est indiqué sur la page de Universal Pictures Espagne, comme quoi un nouveau film Nintendo est prévu pour le 12 avril 2028.
Une idée, selon vous?
https://www.universalpictures.es/fechasdeestreno/Estrenos-Universal.pdf
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idd
posted the 04/28/2026 at 02:06 PM by
ouroboros4
comments (
9
)
burningcrimson
posted
the 04/28/2026 at 02:08 PM
Les fims c est cool mais j aimerais bien avoir des jeux aussi
ouroboros4
posted
the 04/28/2026 at 02:09 PM
burningcrimson
Faut espérer que ça enchaine dans le prochain ND
micheljackson
posted
the 04/28/2026 at 02:14 PM
Super Mario Land : La Princesse de Sarasaland
Ou alors un mix, avec les 6 pièces d'or, Wario et Daisy.
giru
posted
the 04/28/2026 at 02:14 PM
Donkey Kong donc.
rocan
posted
the 04/28/2026 at 02:25 PM
Apparemment ce serait Donkey Kong
hypermario
posted
the 04/28/2026 at 02:29 PM
micheljackson
Je pensais a la meme chose
Mario Land !
micheljackson
posted
the 04/28/2026 at 02:32 PM
hypermario
Je n'ai pas eu à réfléchir longtemps, vu que Daisy apparaît dans la scène post générique de Mario Galaxy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lr0M3JP4MZ0
idd
posted
the 04/28/2026 at 02:48 PM
Donkey Kong ?
cf :
l'article
de
liquidus
micheljackson
posted
the 04/28/2026 at 02:50 PM
Bof l'univers de Donkey Kong...
Par contre un film Kid Icarus qui relancerait la licence, là ça serait génial.
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Ou alors un mix, avec les 6 pièces d'or, Wario et Daisy.
Je n'ai pas eu à réfléchir longtemps, vu que Daisy apparaît dans la scène post générique de Mario Galaxy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lr0M3JP4MZ0
cf : l'article de liquidus
Par contre un film Kid Icarus qui relancerait la licence, là ça serait génial.