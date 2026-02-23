profile
shanks
163
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2057
visites since opening : 6112783
shanks > blog
all
[LEAK] Un des jeux PS Plus Essential de mars
Jeux Video


Voilà.
Selon billbil-kun donc 100% vrai.
Heureux ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/23/2026 at 03:50 PM by shanks
    comments (5)
    cyr posted the 02/23/2026 at 03:56 PM
    xynot posted the 02/23/2026 at 03:57 PM
    Dinguerie
    bladagun posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:11 PM
    Purée cool, j'ai pas fait un jeu de golf depuis les "bois du tigre"
    magneto860 posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:11 PM
    C’est un jeu 2K. Donc en partant du principe que le serveur ferme au bout de trois ans, pour moi c’est non.
    sickjackz posted the 02/23/2026 at 04:30 PM
    Mouai... Si je dis pas de bêtise, ils ont déjà offert 2k23 et 2k24 par le passé...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo