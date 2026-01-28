profile
Granzella
name : Granzella
description : Société japonaise créée en 2011 par Kazuma Kojo (ex-Irem Software).
official website : http://granzella.co.jp/
profile
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[PC/PS5/XSX/NS2] FZ : Formation Z / Trailer + Date




Date de sortie : 21 Mai 2026

PS : Format non GKC pour la version NS2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGP6_bkRXN4
    tags :
    pcverso, thekingman1
    posted the 01/28/2026 at 08:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    liberty posted the 01/28/2026 at 09:03 AM
    Il n'y avait pas un Macross avec le même type de gameplay ?
    cyr posted the 01/28/2026 at 10:22 AM
    Le format boite pour ça me semble curieux, mais bon.

    Je suis curieux de connaître le poids du jeux.
    liberty posted the 01/28/2026 at 10:28 AM
    cyr 12 GO sur la fiche STEAM
    cyr posted the 01/28/2026 at 12:03 PM
    liberty ok merci. je pensais moins de 5 go.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/28/2026 at 12:07 PM
    liberty Si, il est d'ailleurs sorti en Pal sur PS4, PS5 et Switch.
    alexkidd posted the 01/28/2026 at 01:14 PM
    L'âge d'or du NEC PC88 ^^
    liberty posted the 01/28/2026 at 03:42 PM
    cyr hyoga57 alexkidd
