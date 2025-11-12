accueil
shanks
shanks
[RUMEUR] Le retour d'une certaine franchise Star Wars ?
Jeux Video
(gros leaker)
Je fais au mieux pour les titres, voyez
(Et là, c'est LEGO Star Wars Racer)
(Sur mobile)
(En F2P)
(Avec des visuels sous IA)
(C'est possible en plus)
1
Like
Who likes this ?
link49
posted the 12/11/2025 at 02:52 PM by
shanks
comments (
24
)
taiko
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 02:59 PM
On veut Eclipse
altendorf
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:14 PM
"gros leaker"
gat
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:15 PM
SW Racer sur Dreamcast était fou. Un remake compatible VR please
battossai
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:16 PM
On a eu la compilation Racer + Commando sur PS4/Xbox/Switch donc un Lego Racer est plausible (surtout avec la sympathie qu'incarne les jeux Lego et plus vendeur qu'un Star Wars Racer "HD")
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:17 PM
ça commence quand déjà les game awards histoire d'en finir avec les leaks ? ?
rogeraf
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:20 PM
Ouai, c'est JarJar Binks Racer
liberty
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:33 PM
jaysennnin
vers 2 3 heures du mat en France. J'espere que ce spoiler de
Shanks
fera les articles dans la nuit pour que les dormeurs puissent profiter dans de bonne conditions au réveil avec un café
rogeraf
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:38 PM
gat
surtout le mario kart VR arcade, déja sorti par nintendo. J'y jeterais mes propres peaux de bananes personnelles.
alucardhellsing
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:40 PM
STAR WARS 1313 ? le jeu ou plutot le concept technique avait un beau potentiel durant ce qui avait été presenté en Demo tech il y a quelques années
gat
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:40 PM
rogeraf
Tkt, y’a Nintendo Labo 2 qui arrive
rogeraf
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:44 PM
gat
La réalité virtuelle en 720p , j'adore
pharrell
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:50 PM
Ca serait bien d'avoir des nouvelles d'Eclipse mais bon... Faut pas rêver...
Surtout que ça sent le projet avec 7/8 ans de dev pour accoucher d'une souris...
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:50 PM
liberty
micheljackson
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 03:56 PM
Kotor Remake Racer ?
ratchet
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 04:04 PM
J’espère
kinectical
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 04:13 PM
Un jeu lego mobile 100%
magneto860
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 04:57 PM
Oh ouiiiii, un jeu mobiiiiile !
mizuki
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 05:14 PM
« Le retour de cette license culte va vous surprendre »
simbaverin
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 08:24 PM
altendorf
Il est pas si fiable si je vois ton commentaire non ? Il avait pas dit qu’il y aurai l’annonce du jeu Metroidvaina God of War aussi ?
thelastone
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 08:37 PM
Meskine
Shanks
tu t'es fait Haggar , moi j'aimais bien tes titres
shambala93
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 08:40 PM
J’attends toujours kotor remake
nakata
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 09:18 PM
Déçu, j’ai pensé à Rogue squadron
Tant pis…
ouken
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 09:22 PM
FF9 please
altendorf
posted
the 12/11/2025 at 09:44 PM
simbaverin
Non c'est pas lui, mais il est pas très fiable. Depuis un petit moment, il est jamais dans le bon.
