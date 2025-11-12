profile
[RUMEUR] Le retour d'une certaine franchise Star Wars ?
Jeux Video


(gros leaker)

Je fais au mieux pour les titres, voyez


(Et là, c'est LEGO Star Wars Racer)
(Sur mobile)
(En F2P)
(Avec des visuels sous IA)
(C'est possible en plus)
    posted the 12/11/2025 at 02:54 PM by shanks
    comments (24)
    taiko posted the 12/11/2025 at 02:59 PM
    On veut Eclipse
    altendorf posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:14 PM
    "gros leaker"
    gat posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:15 PM
    SW Racer sur Dreamcast était fou. Un remake compatible VR please
    battossai posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:16 PM
    On a eu la compilation Racer + Commando sur PS4/Xbox/Switch donc un Lego Racer est plausible (surtout avec la sympathie qu'incarne les jeux Lego et plus vendeur qu'un Star Wars Racer "HD")
    jaysennnin posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:17 PM
    ça commence quand déjà les game awards histoire d'en finir avec les leaks ? ?
    rogeraf posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:20 PM
    Ouai, c'est JarJar Binks Racer
    liberty posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:33 PM
    jaysennnin vers 2 3 heures du mat en France. J'espere que ce spoiler de Shanks fera les articles dans la nuit pour que les dormeurs puissent profiter dans de bonne conditions au réveil avec un café
    rogeraf posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:38 PM
    gat surtout le mario kart VR arcade, déja sorti par nintendo. J'y jeterais mes propres peaux de bananes personnelles.
    alucardhellsing posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:40 PM
    STAR WARS 1313 ? le jeu ou plutot le concept technique avait un beau potentiel durant ce qui avait été presenté en Demo tech il y a quelques années
    gat posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:40 PM
    rogeraf Tkt, y’a Nintendo Labo 2 qui arrive

    rogeraf posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:44 PM
    gat La réalité virtuelle en 720p , j'adore
    pharrell posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:50 PM
    Ca serait bien d'avoir des nouvelles d'Eclipse mais bon... Faut pas rêver...

    Surtout que ça sent le projet avec 7/8 ans de dev pour accoucher d'une souris...
    jaysennnin posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:50 PM
    liberty
    micheljackson posted the 12/11/2025 at 03:56 PM
    Kotor Remake Racer ?
    ratchet posted the 12/11/2025 at 04:04 PM
    J’espère
    kinectical posted the 12/11/2025 at 04:13 PM
    Un jeu lego mobile 100%
    magneto860 posted the 12/11/2025 at 04:57 PM
    Oh ouiiiii, un jeu mobiiiiile !
    mizuki posted the 12/11/2025 at 05:14 PM
    « Le retour de cette license culte va vous surprendre »
    simbaverin posted the 12/11/2025 at 08:24 PM
    altendorf Il est pas si fiable si je vois ton commentaire non ? Il avait pas dit qu’il y aurai l’annonce du jeu Metroidvaina God of War aussi ?
    thelastone posted the 12/11/2025 at 08:37 PM
    Meskine Shanks tu t'es fait Haggar , moi j'aimais bien tes titres
    shambala93 posted the 12/11/2025 at 08:40 PM
    J’attends toujours kotor remake
    nakata posted the 12/11/2025 at 09:18 PM
    Déçu, j’ai pensé à Rogue squadron
    Tant pis…
    ouken posted the 12/11/2025 at 09:22 PM
    FF9 please
    altendorf posted the 12/11/2025 at 09:44 PM
    simbaverin Non c'est pas lui, mais il est pas très fiable. Depuis un petit moment, il est jamais dans le bon.
