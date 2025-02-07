profile
Disney Speedstorm
0
Likers
name : Disney Speedstorm
platform : Switch
editor : Gameloft
developer : Gameloft
genre : course
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5789
visites since opening : 9553902
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[NS2] Disney SpeedStorm, une mise à niveau Gratuite


La mise à jour sera pour le 3 Juillet 2025

Le jeu va passer en
1440p (Salon) / 1080P (Portable)
Le tout en 60FPS
+ Améliorations graphiques.
+Ombres plus fines et détaillées.
+Anti-aliasing revu à la hausse.
+Shaders améliorés.

Cette mise à jour accompagnera la sortie de la saison 14 du jeu.

SwitchActu
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/02/2025 at 06:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    aozora78 posted the 07/02/2025 at 06:55 PM
    Une update gratuite pour un free to play... qu'elle news
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo