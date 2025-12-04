profile
Ghost in the Shell: Une vraie adaptation du manga arrive !
Animes







Le messie arrive, ils vont enfin adapter le manga avec les vrais design, le vrai ton et la vraie personnalité de Motoko
Plus qu'à croiser les doigts pour qu'une vraie adaptation de Gunnm arrive un jour



















Twitter - https://x.com/thegitsofficial/status/1910864212186062914
    comments (8)
    weldar posted the 04/12/2025 at 07:17 AM
    Et ça reprendra les scènes "porno" du manga aussi?
    keiku posted the 04/12/2025 at 07:22 AM
    mouais pour avoir lu le manga, j'ai préféré stand alone complex, motoko dans le manga elle est imbuvable
    solarr posted the 04/12/2025 at 07:25 AM
    Elle est excellente la bande-son. J'ai augmenté le volume.
    raioh posted the 04/12/2025 at 07:26 AM
    keiku Chaud les gouts de merde, mais je respect
    keiku posted the 04/12/2025 at 07:28 AM
    raioh ah mais je respecte aussi...
    terminagore posted the 04/12/2025 at 08:04 AM
    La new était déjà passée l'année dernière effectivement.
    J'attends de voir les premiers visuels.

    Tant qu'ils reprennent pas le partis pris de la dernière série en date qui était impersonnel au possible...
    abookhouseboy posted the 04/12/2025 at 08:08 AM
    Cool si Netflix n'y met pas ses sales pattes.
    liberty posted the 04/12/2025 at 08:08 AM
    raioh Génial weldar j'espère qu'on aura aucune censure
