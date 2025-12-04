accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
84
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
yuri
,
kizito5
,
chris92
,
vanitas
,
bboxy
,
rkazuya
,
alexkidd
,
tvirus
,
minchou
,
vinze
,
kokoriko
,
zboobi
,
escobar
,
svr
,
k1fry
,
greil93
,
zorrox
,
liquidus
,
artemis
,
sokarius
,
bibi300
,
bobby008
,
sorow
,
shima
,
stiltzkin
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
chdav
,
cuthbert
,
estellise
,
fantacitron
,
eldren
,
fullbuster
,
guyllan
,
minx
,
asakim
,
battossai
,
smartcrush
,
vonkuru
,
prinny
,
kenrock
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
syrusch
,
molotov04
,
gunotak
,
gantzeur
,
diablass59
,
e3payne
,
darkvador
,
spawnini
,
darkyx
,
docteurdeggman
,
shazbot
,
linkiorra
,
dantedemon
,
testament
,
nduvel
,
shiranui
,
opthomas
,
odv78
,
kikibearentongues
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
waurius59
,
momotaros
,
hijikatamayora13
,
roxloud
,
shindo
,
ninja17
,
iglooo
,
gat
,
jozen15
,
raph64
,
mugimando
,
traveller
,
sephiroth07
,
kujoestar
,
fuji
,
koolshin
,
amorphe
,
torotoro59
,
jf17
,
wadewilson
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
480
visites since opening :
1042098
raioh
> blog
all
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS
News Ps360/Wii/Psp/Ds
BlazBlue
Guilty Gear
The King Of Fighters
Street Fighter
Fighting Games
Indie
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure
Gundam
Animes
Achats
Autres
Special E3
Ghost in the Shell: Une vraie adaptation du manga arrive !
Animes
Le messie arrive, ils vont enfin adapter le manga avec les vrais design, le vrai ton et la vraie personnalité de Motoko
Plus qu'à croiser les doigts pour qu'une vraie adaptation de Gunnm arrive un jour
Twitter
-
https://x.com/thegitsofficial/status/1910864212186062914
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
aozora78
,
adamjensen
posted the 04/12/2025 at 07:13 AM by
raioh
comments (
8
)
weldar
posted
the 04/12/2025 at 07:17 AM
Et ça reprendra les scènes "porno" du manga aussi?
keiku
posted
the 04/12/2025 at 07:22 AM
mouais pour avoir lu le manga, j'ai préféré stand alone complex, motoko dans le manga elle est imbuvable
solarr
posted
the 04/12/2025 at 07:25 AM
Elle est excellente la bande-son. J'ai augmenté le volume.
raioh
posted
the 04/12/2025 at 07:26 AM
keiku
Chaud les gouts de merde, mais je respect
keiku
posted
the 04/12/2025 at 07:28 AM
raioh
ah mais je respecte aussi...
terminagore
posted
the 04/12/2025 at 08:04 AM
La new était déjà passée l'année dernière effectivement.
J'attends de voir les premiers visuels.
Tant qu'ils reprennent pas le partis pris de la dernière série en date qui était impersonnel au possible...
abookhouseboy
posted
the 04/12/2025 at 08:08 AM
Cool si Netflix n'y met pas ses sales pattes.
liberty
posted
the 04/12/2025 at 08:08 AM
raioh
Génial
weldar
j'espère qu'on aura aucune censure
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
J'attends de voir les premiers visuels.
Tant qu'ils reprennent pas le partis pris de la dernière série en date qui était impersonnel au possible...