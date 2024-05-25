profile
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6153
visites since opening : 10294500
guiguif > blog
all
Ghost in the Shell: Nouvel animé pour 2026
Ghost in the Shell aura le droit a une nouvelle adaptation en anime pour 2026.
Ce sera le studio Science Saru (Devilman Crybaby, Scott Pilgrim, Dandadan) épaulé par Production IG qui s'en occupera.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/25/2024 at 12:19 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    lapala posted the 05/25/2024 at 12:43 PM
    Difficile de faire mieux que le film de 95 mais je demande a voir
    zevoodoo posted the 05/25/2024 at 01:14 PM
    En "série", la 1ère saison de GITS Stand Alone complex était très sympa aussi. OST fabuleuse !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo