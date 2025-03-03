profile
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster
name : Suikoden I & II HD Remaster
platform : PC
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Switch
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Evenement] Spécial : Suikoden / 0H00


Les fans de Suikoden ne voudront pas manquer cette présentation en direct sur l'avenir de cette précieuse franchise.

Suikoden Live à Minuit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwScnc5wC0I
    posted the 03/03/2025 at 10:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    burningcrimson posted the 03/03/2025 at 10:56 PM
    19h chez moi, je suis prêt
    zekk posted the 03/03/2025 at 10:58 PM
    Prêt, naturellement !
    jackfrost posted the 03/03/2025 at 11:06 PM
    Espérons un avenir et une sortie des titres ps2.
    kalas28 posted the 03/03/2025 at 11:47 PM
    nouveau suikoden sur ios/mobile....

    mais un portage console c'est trop dur....
    zekk posted the 03/04/2025 at 12:22 AM
    kalas28 Je me suis dis pareil
    kujiraldine posted the 03/04/2025 at 12:24 AM
    Bon. Au moins, l'orchestre de début et de fin, c'était sympa.
    kalas28 posted the 03/04/2025 at 12:27 AM
    zekk je ne comprendrais jamais à quel moment ces enculés de dev font le choix de faire des jeux mobile de licences consoles de renom mais n'en font pas des portages dessus alors qu'ils sont généralement à la ramasse techniquement comme ce suikoden leap.

    du grand n'importe quoi.
