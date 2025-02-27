accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
Le nouveau Mercury Steam : Blades of Fire (+ Date)
Par le développeur de Castlevania : Lords of Shadow et Metroid Dread.
Éditeur : 505 Games
Prévu sur PC/PS5/XSX
Partez à l'aventure aux côtés d'Aran de Lira à la recherche du véritable sens de son destin !
Date de sortie : 22 Mai 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WOrS00j1Zo
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
tripy73
,
adamjensen
,
ducknsexe
,
spartan1985
posted the 02/27/2025 at 06:50 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
madd
posted
the 02/27/2025 at 07:09 PM
La vache, c’est bientôt! Trop hâte voit que c’est le moteur de Lords of Shadow 2 amélioré.
madd
posted
the 02/27/2025 at 07:12 PM
Au passage, j’aimerai trop que Konami ressortent les deux Castelvalnia en 4k60
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/27/2025 at 07:29 PM
Un mélange de castlevania X God of war
adamjensen
posted
the 02/27/2025 at 07:33 PM
J'ai adoré Castlevania : Lords Of Shadow 1.
Mais j'ai besoin de voir plus de Gameplay.
balf
posted
the 02/27/2025 at 07:38 PM
Les passages dans la forge m'ont tout de suite rappeler le jeu Vagrant Story
guiguif
posted
the 02/27/2025 at 08:16 PM
Cette douche froide...
Mercury Steam depuis Lord of Shadow ce n'est plus ça que se soit sur le plan de la technique qui a toujours une gen de retard ou de la DA sans aucune inspiration.
Je ne jugerais pas le gameplay, mais ça n'a pas l'air fameux.
