profile
Mercury Steam Entertainment
4
Likers
name : Mercury Steam Entertainment
profile
nicolasgourry
133
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5501
visites since opening : 9008017
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Le nouveau Mercury Steam : Blades of Fire (+ Date)


Par le développeur de Castlevania : Lords of Shadow et Metroid Dread.

Éditeur : 505 Games
Prévu sur PC/PS5/XSX

Partez à l'aventure aux côtés d'Aran de Lira à la recherche du véritable sens de son destin !

Date de sortie : 22 Mai 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WOrS00j1Zo
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    tripy73, adamjensen, ducknsexe, spartan1985
    posted the 02/27/2025 at 06:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    madd posted the 02/27/2025 at 07:09 PM
    La vache, c’est bientôt! Trop hâte voit que c’est le moteur de Lords of Shadow 2 amélioré.
    madd posted the 02/27/2025 at 07:12 PM
    Au passage, j’aimerai trop que Konami ressortent les deux Castelvalnia en 4k60
    ducknsexe posted the 02/27/2025 at 07:29 PM
    Un mélange de castlevania X God of war
    adamjensen posted the 02/27/2025 at 07:33 PM
    J'ai adoré Castlevania : Lords Of Shadow 1.
    Mais j'ai besoin de voir plus de Gameplay.
    balf posted the 02/27/2025 at 07:38 PM
    Les passages dans la forge m'ont tout de suite rappeler le jeu Vagrant Story
    guiguif posted the 02/27/2025 at 08:16 PM
    Cette douche froide...
    Mercury Steam depuis Lord of Shadow ce n'est plus ça que se soit sur le plan de la technique qui a toujours une gen de retard ou de la DA sans aucune inspiration.
    Je ne jugerais pas le gameplay, mais ça n'a pas l'air fameux.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo