Pacific Drive
name : Pacific Drive
platform : PC
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Ironwood Studios
genre : Survie
other versions : Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Pacific Drive sera adapté en série télé

(C'est le trailer du jeu)

La société de production Atomic Monster de James Wan a acquis les droits de développement de la série télévisée « Pacific Drive », nominée aux Game Awards.

James Wan est le réalisateur de Saw / Conjuring 1&2 / Insidious 1&2
Il est aussi le co-producteur de toute la licence Saw / Annabelle / Insidious.


Variety
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGk2u9-GRTA
    pimoody
    posted the 12/18/2024 at 08:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/18/2024 at 09:12 AM
    James Wan
    grundbeld posted the 12/18/2024 at 10:19 AM
    Voilà qui est étrange.
    pimoody posted the 12/18/2024 at 12:55 PM
    Clairement un bonne idée, en plus James Wan à la réalisation là c'est vraiment top. Il y a du Silent Hill, du Matrix, du Stephen King et d'autres inspirations niveaux ambiance qui rendent bien dans le jeu.

    > Gameplay Découverte du jeu : ici

    > Article Gamekyo Découverte : par là
