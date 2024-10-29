profile
shanks
161
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1724
visites since opening : 4845746
shanks > blog
all
Konami annonce Castlevania : Awakening in the Moonlight (2025)
Jeux Video


Un spectacle musical
C'est bien non ?
Maintenant on retourne se faire foutre
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    joegillian, kalas28, kujiraldine, clivekunn, legato, jamrock
    posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:24 PM by shanks
    comments (19)
    kujotaro posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:31 PM
    J'ai cru à un nouveau Castlevania 3D du haut de ma naïveté.
    midomashakil posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:34 PM
    kujotaro idem
    joegillian posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:43 PM
    tout ce qui est de castlevania je prend ! meme un concert comme un rouleau de PQ
    tonius posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:46 PM
    J'ai l'impression d'avoir subit une claque physique...bordel !

    Mais de toute façon ils avaient dit qu'il y avait un jeu Castlevania en production y'a pas longtemps non ? a moins qu'il parlaient des compiles, mais je ne pense pas quand même, si ?
    fuji posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:47 PM
    Joegillian t'as acheté les nft du coup ?
    osiris67 posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:48 PM
    Punaise ils sont ravagé à littéralement des collab partout pour Castlevania mais 0 nouveau jeu...
    krusty79 posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:48 PM
    Konami, si tu m’écoutes, je t'encule Okay
    https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcS8b1LW-1IoK1cKSp65vH4NmEtdSJgTMl5gzg&s
    joegillian posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:49 PM
    fuji tout sauf ça , j'ai pas le fion assez large
    gasmok2 posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:53 PM
    J'aimerai tellement un nouveau Castlevania qui ne soit plus un Metroidvania.
    Un vrai épisode en 3d dans la veine d'un Lords of Shadow (le premier).
    Un Castlevania AAA quoi
    guiguif posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:57 PM
    Quand Shanks ne fait pas ce type d'article directement en Home tu sais trés bien ce qui t'attends, je ne me fais plus avoir
    idd posted the 10/29/2024 at 01:00 PM
    ah ce troll...
    randyofmana posted the 10/29/2024 at 01:02 PM
    Nous on n'est pas trop concernés, mais connaissant la notoriété de la troupe Takarazuka là-bas (leurs spectacles sont TOUJOURS pleins), y a moyen que ce spectacle rencontre un beau petit succès au Japon
    noishe posted the 10/29/2024 at 01:19 PM
    Pendant une seconde j'ai cru à une suite de Symphony of the Night, parce que le titre japonais du jeu se traduit par Nocturne in the Moonlight, et Awakening in the Moonlight c'est très proche
    clivekunn posted the 10/29/2024 at 01:40 PM
    Bien joué ahahah
    kujotaro posted the 10/29/2024 at 01:44 PM
    midomashakil ahahaha
    battossai posted the 10/29/2024 at 01:55 PM
    Juste quand je joue à Dead Cells Return To Castlevania.
    Les collaborations prennent plus soin de la licence que Konami c'est triste quand même.
    kalas28 posted the 10/29/2024 at 02:13 PM
    ça peut être cool
    wadewilson posted the 10/29/2024 at 03:46 PM
    Roh abusé...
    almightybhunivelze posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:17 PM
    D'ailleurs vous préférez un New Castlevania 2d ou 3d?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo