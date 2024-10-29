accueil
profile
shanks
Konami annonce Castlevania : Awakening in the Moonlight (2025)
Jeux Video
Un spectacle musical
C'est bien non ?
Maintenant on retourne se faire foutre
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
joegillian
,
kalas28
,
kujiraldine
,
clivekunn
,
legato
,
jamrock
posted the 10/29/2024 at 12:24 PM by
shanks
comments (
19
)
kujotaro
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 12:31 PM
J'ai cru à un nouveau Castlevania 3D du haut de ma naïveté.
midomashakil
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 12:34 PM
kujotaro
idem
joegillian
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 12:43 PM
tout ce qui est de castlevania je prend ! meme un concert comme un rouleau de PQ
tonius
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 12:46 PM
J'ai l'impression d'avoir subit une claque physique...bordel !
Mais de toute façon ils avaient dit qu'il y avait un jeu Castlevania en production y'a pas longtemps non ? a moins qu'il parlaient des compiles, mais je ne pense pas quand même, si ?
fuji
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 12:47 PM
Joegillian
t'as acheté les nft du coup ?
osiris67
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 12:48 PM
Punaise ils sont ravagé à littéralement des collab partout pour Castlevania mais 0 nouveau jeu...
krusty79
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 12:48 PM
Konami, si tu m’écoutes, je t'encule Okay
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcS8b1LW-1IoK1cKSp65vH4NmEtdSJgTMl5gzg&s
joegillian
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 12:49 PM
fuji
tout sauf ça , j'ai pas le fion assez large
gasmok2
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 12:53 PM
J'aimerai tellement un nouveau Castlevania qui ne soit plus un Metroidvania.
Un vrai épisode en 3d dans la veine d'un Lords of Shadow (le premier).
Un Castlevania AAA quoi
guiguif
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 12:57 PM
Quand Shanks ne fait pas ce type d'article directement en Home tu sais trés bien ce qui t'attends, je ne me fais plus avoir
idd
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 01:00 PM
ah ce troll...
randyofmana
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 01:02 PM
Nous on n'est pas trop concernés, mais connaissant la notoriété de la troupe Takarazuka là-bas (leurs spectacles sont TOUJOURS pleins), y a moyen que ce spectacle rencontre un beau petit succès au Japon
noishe
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 01:19 PM
Pendant une seconde j'ai cru à une suite de Symphony of the Night, parce que le titre japonais du jeu se traduit par Nocturne in the Moonlight, et Awakening in the Moonlight c'est très proche
clivekunn
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 01:40 PM
Bien joué ahahah
kujotaro
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 01:44 PM
midomashakil
ahahaha
battossai
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 01:55 PM
Juste quand je joue à Dead Cells Return To Castlevania.
Les collaborations prennent plus soin de la licence que Konami c'est triste quand même.
kalas28
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 02:13 PM
ça peut être cool
wadewilson
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 03:46 PM
Roh abusé...
almightybhunivelze
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 04:17 PM
D'ailleurs vous préférez un New Castlevania 2d ou 3d?
