Guilty Gear Strive
name : Guilty Gear Strive
platform : PC
editor : Arc System Works
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
Guilty Gear Strive bientôt aussi sur Switch ?


Il était sortie jusqu’à présent sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne.
Il a obtenu en moyenne par OpenCritic 86%


(A gauche de l’image : Nintendo Switch Edition)
    posted the 08/29/2024 at 06:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    spidergaylord posted the 08/29/2024 at 10:38 AM
    J aimerais croire que ce portage puisse comporter les dlcs déjà sortis sur la cartouche maid ce sera à coup sûr le roster de base....
    Pour autant difficile de cracher sur un épisode de cette licence en mode nomade, du coup grandes chances qu il finisse à la maison
    e3ologue posted the 08/29/2024 at 10:42 AM
    Les leaks à l'ancienne

    Ça rappel l'E3
