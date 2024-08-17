profile
The Plucky Squire
name : The Plucky Squire
platform : PC
editor : Devolver Digital
developer : All Possible Futures
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox Series X - Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Multi] The Plucky Squire / Gameplay


Des Preview qui donnent envie :
Numerama / IGN

Date de sortie : 17 Septembre 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LfyLx1l4Go
    posted the 08/17/2024 at 05:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    malroth posted the 08/17/2024 at 06:02 PM
    day one mais je ne vais pas regarder.

    faut pas non plus se gâcher tout le jeu
    axlenz posted the 08/17/2024 at 06:32 PM
    Pour une fois que je prends l'abo PS+ extra, je suis bien content de l'avoir day one dedans
    newtechnix posted the 08/17/2024 at 07:41 PM
    Faudra voir la durée de vie du jeu mais on voit de vrais passionnés du JV derrière
    wazaaabi posted the 08/17/2024 at 08:14 PM
    Je m’achèterais bien un PS Portal pour être certain d’en profiter
