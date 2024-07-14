profile
[Film] Alien : Romulus / A savoir


"L'histoire se déroule entre Alien et Aliens, le retour"
Aliens, le retour c'est cinquante-sept ans après les événement du premier Alien.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rA-KsI0aBpk
    posted the 07/14/2024 at 05:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/14/2024 at 07:59 PM
    Ch'ui hypé bien que pas fan que l'histoire se passe ENCORE dans le passé, j'aurais aimé quelque chose de nouveau au lieu de tiré la corde de la nostalgie.

    J'espère que Alien Remus se passera dans le futur/présent (m'avez compris quoi!)
