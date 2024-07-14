accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
[Film] Alien : Romulus / A savoir
"L'histoire se déroule entre Alien et Aliens, le retour"
Aliens, le retour c'est cinquante-sept ans après les événement du premier Alien.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rA-KsI0aBpk
posted the 07/14/2024 at 05:25 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (1)
1
)
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 07/14/2024 at 07:59 PM
Ch'ui hypé
bien que pas fan que l'histoire se passe ENCORE dans le passé, j'aurais aimé quelque chose de nouveau au lieu de tiré la corde de la nostalgie.
J'espère que Alien Remus se passera dans le futur/présent (m'avez compris quoi!)
J'espère que Alien Remus se passera dans le futur/présent (m'avez compris quoi!)