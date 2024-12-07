profile
Pikmin 4
name : Pikmin 4
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : autre
[Switch] Pikmin 4 / Boîte à 30€


OpenCritic 88%

Gameblog 9/10
GAC 9/10
Betatesteur 8,8/10
Gamergen 17/20
Gamekult 8/10
ActuGaming 8/10
JV 16/20
Gamekyo 8/10
GameWave 16/20
Millenium 75%
JDG 7/10

