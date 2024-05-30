profile
Marvelous
2
Likers
name : Marvelous
profile
nicolasgourry
129
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5188
visites since opening : 8255073
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Rappel] Marvelous Game Showcase 2024 / Minuit


Durée : 30 Minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOIEpuhfcR8
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/30/2024 at 09:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    madd posted the 05/30/2024 at 09:53 PM
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/30/2024 at 09:54 PM
    madd Faire deux "show" en même temps, une idée de génie
    kratoszeus posted the 05/30/2024 at 09:55 PM
    masharu posted the 05/30/2024 at 10:30 PM
    L'annonce finale c'est Daemon X Machina 2 avec un teaser.
    e3ologue posted the 05/30/2024 at 11:14 PM
    Exactement le même programme que l'an dernier, présenté de la même manière + un jeu mobile exclu japon, une borne de carte pokémon et un ufo catcher
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo