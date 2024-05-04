profile
Dragon's Dogma II
name : Dragon's Dogma II
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Dragon's dogma
capture sans prétention, zéro spoil. ( le mode photo du jeu est pas ouf ouf mais le jeu si)
















Le bandeur de cailloux tel que moi est absolument ravis du rendu.



On approche de la cinquantaine d'heures, et je sais déjà que le jeu
va me rester en tête un bon bout de temps je pense.



    posted the 04/05/2024 at 09:11 PM by rbz
    rbz posted the 04/05/2024 at 09:13 PM
    sandman tu l'a fini ?
