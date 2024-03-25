profile
Prince of Persia : The Lost Crown
name : Prince of Persia : The Lost Crown
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Prince of Persia : T.L.C / Prix promo Intéressant
En plus de la mise à jour Gratuite



Le jeu passe de 49,99€ à 29,99€ en promo démat sur tout les supports.

GAC 9/10 / IGNFrance 9/10 / BetaTesteur 9/10 / JDG 9/10 / Gamergen 17/20 / Presse-citron 8,5/10
Gamekult 8/10 / Gameblog 8/10 / ActuGaming 8/10 / Numerama 8/10 / JVFrance 8/10 / Millenium 80%

En boite sur tout les supports ils passent à 29,99€ sur Amazone
    posted the 03/25/2024 at 02:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    bennj posted the 03/25/2024 at 05:13 PM
    Pour info sur le site d'ubisoft il est aussi à 30e mais ils te filent 20e à dépenser pour un autre jeu : https://store.ubisoft.com/fr/prince-of-persia-the-lost-crown/6408bd687ee83d203cf3bda1.html

    C'est super car je voulais me faire la suite de Soldats Inconnus gratos ou Mirage à 10e
