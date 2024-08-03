profile
Bushiroad Games
Bushiroad Games
nicolasgourry > blog
Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact sortira sur PC/PS5/Switch


Développé par Eighting (Co-développeur de Bloody Roar/DNF Duel et de la licence Naruto : Clash of Ninja / Tatsunoko vs. Capcom)

    tags :
    posted the 03/08/2024 at 03:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    fuji posted the 03/08/2024 at 03:23 PM
    2d fighting ?? c'est pas censé etre un bordel a la naruto storm ?
    niexmad posted the 03/08/2024 at 03:43 PM
    Ca commence à être lourd les tag team. Peuvent pas faire du 1v1 normal ?
    burningcrimson posted the 03/08/2024 at 05:02 PM
    Je suis ravi que ce soit un versus 2d. La team derrière a déjà produit du lourd donc j'espère un gameplay fun et profond. Faut pas qu'ils foirent ce jeu !
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 03/08/2024 at 05:41 PM
    On attends le gameplay !
