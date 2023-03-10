profile
Si Super Mario Wonder était sorti sur NES...
Jeux Video


Eh ben ça l'aurait franchement fait
RDV dans Super Mario Maker 3
    posted the 10/03/2023 at 08:20 PM by shanks
    comments (3)
    palourde posted the 10/03/2023 at 08:26 PM
    ouai marrant ça
    axlenz posted the 10/03/2023 at 09:23 PM
    Pfff Nintendo ne sait faire que des remakes. Je me rappelle encore quand j'avais reçu Super Mario Wonder sur ma NES à l'époque. C'était mon premier mario bros. Si ce n'était pas la nostalgie, je ne prendrai pas son remake sur Switch
    misterwhite posted the 10/03/2023 at 09:29 PM
    Excellent mdr
