Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
name : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 5948
visites since opening : 9508542
guiguif > blog
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Trailer en VF
Le dernier trailer en VF



Eng


Jap
    sorakairi86
    posted the 09/15/2023 at 11:02 AM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    sorakairi86 posted the 09/15/2023 at 11:41 AM
    le jeu donne vraiment envie d'y jouer en plus il arrive pour mon anniversaire.
    marchale posted the 09/15/2023 at 11:43 AM
    Parfait je regarderai ce soir
    piratees posted the 09/15/2023 at 11:48 AM
    2 disc quand même. ah la bonne époque des jeux sur 3-4disc et même 5 disc.
    cailloudanslagodasse posted the 09/15/2023 at 11:57 AM
    J'ai toujours autant de mal avec cette VF qui manque d'incarnation, d'âme.
    gat posted the 09/15/2023 at 12:57 PM
    Dégueulasse
