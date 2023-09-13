accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Sonic Frontiers
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sonic Team
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[Multi] Sonic Frontiers / Trailer : Mise à jour
Mise à jour : Horizon Final
Date : 28 Septembre 2023 /
GRATUITE
-Une nouvelle histoire
-Nouveaux personnages jouables
-Nouveaux défis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_4QgarTvtg
posted the 09/13/2023 at 09:20 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
kikoo31
posted
the 09/13/2023 at 09:25 AM
J Attends du gameplay
tripy73
posted
the 09/13/2023 at 09:52 AM
kikoo31
: idem et aussi le lieu où va se dérouler l'action, en espérant un truc moins générique et pourquoi pas avec des modifications de game design, histoire de pas avoir uniquement un copié collé de ce que l'on faisait dans le jeu de base.
