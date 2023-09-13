profile
Sonic Frontiers
5
Likers
name : Sonic Frontiers
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4906
visites since opening : 7521946
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Multi] Sonic Frontiers / Trailer : Mise à jour


Mise à jour : Horizon Final
Date : 28 Septembre 2023 / GRATUITE
-Une nouvelle histoire
-Nouveaux personnages jouables
-Nouveaux défis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_4QgarTvtg
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/13/2023 at 09:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kikoo31 posted the 09/13/2023 at 09:25 AM
    J Attends du gameplay
    tripy73 posted the 09/13/2023 at 09:52 AM
    kikoo31 : idem et aussi le lieu où va se dérouler l'action, en espérant un truc moins générique et pourquoi pas avec des modifications de game design, histoire de pas avoir uniquement un copié collé de ce que l'on faisait dans le jeu de base.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo