« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Gungrave GORE
platform :
PC
editor :
Red Entertainment
developer :
Iggymob
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Gungrave G.O.R.E U.E.E / Trailer
Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition
Cette version "Ultimate" sera la plus poussé par rapport au Gameplay.
Date : 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUdiSi-WqfI
posted the 09/12/2023 at 07:32 PM by
nicolasgourry
guiguif
posted
the 09/12/2023 at 07:47 PM
Deja que le jeu n'etait pas dingue visuellement, mais là sans vanne on est pas loin des opus PS2
