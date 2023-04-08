profile
Devolver Digital
Devolver Digital
http://www.devolverdigital.com/
[Evenement] Devolver Delayed Showcase


« le futur du futur est ici aujourd'hui »

7 Aout à 17H
Durée : 3 Minutes

Une présentation qui s’attardera sur les jeux prévus pour cette année, mais qui vont être reportés à 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkvgkZH6hYc
    posted the 08/04/2023 at 09:37 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kinectical posted the 08/04/2023 at 09:46 PM
    Meme le nom de leur showcase il troll
    e3ologue posted the 08/04/2023 at 11:07 PM
    Je mets une pièce sur le report de Plucky Squire.
