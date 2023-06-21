profile
Square Enix
name : Square Enix
official website : http://www.square-enix-europe.com
[Switch] DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS : Le Prince des ombres / Trailer


Date de sortie : 1 Décembre 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLsr5N4-mmU
    posted the 06/21/2023 at 03:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    yanssou posted the 06/21/2023 at 03:04 PM
    En renvoyant le trailer graphiquement c'est très faiblard un peu déçu. J'aurais voulu avoir le même traitement et une belle propreté à la Dragon quest 11.
    hayatevibritania posted the 06/21/2023 at 03:11 PM
    yanssou C'est un spin off qui fera moins de vente donc coté budget c'est certainement beaucoup moins que DQXI. Faut pas s'attendre à une technique fabuleuse sur les jeux DQ autre que les opus principaux. Là ça va, c'est bien mieux que Treasure.
