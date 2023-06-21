accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
nicolasgourry
name :
Square Enix
official website :
http://www.square-enix-europe.com
profile
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles :
4823
visites since opening :
7290314
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[Switch] DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS : Le Prince des ombres / Trailer
Date de sortie : 1 Décembre 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLsr5N4-mmU
posted the 06/21/2023 at 03:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
2
)
yanssou
posted
the 06/21/2023 at 03:04 PM
En renvoyant le trailer graphiquement c'est très faiblard un peu déçu. J'aurais voulu avoir le même traitement et une belle propreté à la Dragon quest 11.
hayatevibritania
posted
the 06/21/2023 at 03:11 PM
yanssou
C'est un spin off qui fera moins de vente donc coté budget c'est certainement beaucoup moins que DQXI. Faut pas s'attendre à une technique fabuleuse sur les jeux DQ autre que les opus principaux. Là ça va, c'est bien mieux que Treasure.
