profile
Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
0
Likers
name : Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5841
visites since opening : 9218914
guiguif > blog
all
Armored Core VI: Premieres Previews Videos
Premieres previews videos de Armored Core 6.








    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    marchale, mrponey, felx
    posted the 06/14/2023 at 02:52 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    ravyxxs posted the 06/14/2023 at 03:09 PM
    Chaud le jeu début de gen PS4ONE....

    Je doute pas qu'il sera très bon.
    shambala93 posted the 06/14/2023 at 03:26 PM
    J’avoue que les décors industriels dans le JV, c’est une horreur à mes yeux.
    yanssou posted the 06/14/2023 at 03:34 PM
    On aura des news cette été sur le dlc d'elden ring ? J'espèrais voir from sur un des show mais bon
    wickette posted the 06/14/2023 at 03:35 PM
    shambala93 avec une image de Nier en guise d’avatar tu dis ça ?

    (Je te rejoins j’aime pas les décors industriels)
    iglou2310 posted the 06/14/2023 at 03:36 PM
    yanssou Quasi aucune chance, Bandai Namco sais très bien que si il y a des news sur le DLC ca va occulter totalement Armored Core VI, donc aucune chance (je peux me tromper bien sur, mais j'y crois pas une seconde)
    kinectical posted the 06/14/2023 at 03:50 PM
    Niveau gameplay ca a lair genial ….pour le reste ces graphiquement et esthétiquement de la gen One/Ps4 malheureusement
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/14/2023 at 03:50 PM
    yanssou je miserais d'avantage sur le TGS voir VGA.

    J'attends une démo pour ce AC, j'aimerais tester le gameplay avant de lancer dedans.
    frionel posted the 06/14/2023 at 04:11 PM
    shambala93 J'imagine alors que Nier Automata est une exception
    frionel posted the 06/14/2023 at 04:12 PM
    kinectical Des graphismes ps4 c'est pas bien ?
    kurosu posted the 06/14/2023 at 04:44 PM
    Armored Core n'ont jamais été des claques, c'est pas ce qu'on attend de cette licence.
    felx posted the 06/14/2023 at 04:46 PM
    Chacun ses gouts mais gros fan de mecha (et en attendant que ma prière soit exaucée pour Zone Of the Enders 3), le jeu me plaît visuellement.
    C'est un genre trop peu représenter pour moi alors j'espère qu'il y aura suffisamment de vente.
    mrvince posted the 06/14/2023 at 04:48 PM
    Ca a l'air top. Meme graphiquement vous exagérez a fond. C'est propre. Et puis juger un jeu sur les graphismes en 2023... on souffle.
    iglooo posted the 06/14/2023 at 05:05 PM
    Les previews donnent plus envie que la B.A.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo