name :
Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
-
Armored Core VI: Premieres Previews Videos
Premieres previews videos de Armored Core 6.
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
marchale
,
mrponey
,
felx
posted the 06/14/2023 at 02:52 PM by
guiguif
comments (
13
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 03:09 PM
Chaud le jeu début de gen PS4ONE....
Je doute pas qu'il sera très bon.
shambala93
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 03:26 PM
J’avoue que les décors industriels dans le JV, c’est une horreur à mes yeux.
yanssou
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 03:34 PM
On aura des news cette été sur le dlc d'elden ring ? J'espèrais voir from sur un des show mais bon
wickette
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 03:35 PM
shambala93
avec une image de Nier en guise d’avatar tu dis ça
?
(Je te rejoins j’aime pas les décors industriels)
iglou2310
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 03:36 PM
yanssou
Quasi aucune chance, Bandai Namco sais très bien que si il y a des news sur le DLC ca va occulter totalement Armored Core VI, donc aucune chance (je peux me tromper bien sur, mais j'y crois pas une seconde)
kinectical
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 03:50 PM
Niveau gameplay ca a lair genial ….pour le reste ces graphiquement et esthétiquement de la gen One/Ps4 malheureusement
cladstrife59
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 03:50 PM
yanssou
je miserais d'avantage sur le TGS voir VGA.
J'attends une démo pour ce AC, j'aimerais tester le gameplay avant de lancer dedans.
frionel
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 04:11 PM
shambala93
J'imagine alors que Nier Automata est une exception
frionel
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 04:12 PM
kinectical
Des graphismes ps4 c'est pas bien ?
kurosu
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 04:44 PM
Armored Core n'ont jamais été des claques, c'est pas ce qu'on attend de cette licence.
felx
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 04:46 PM
Chacun ses gouts mais gros fan de mecha (et en attendant que ma prière soit exaucée pour Zone Of the Enders 3), le jeu me plaît visuellement.
C'est un genre trop peu représenter pour moi alors j'espère qu'il y aura suffisamment de vente.
mrvince
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 04:48 PM
Ca a l'air top. Meme graphiquement vous exagérez a fond. C'est propre. Et puis juger un jeu sur les graphismes en 2023... on souffle.
iglooo
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 05:05 PM
Les previews donnent plus envie que la B.A.
