FFXVI : la démo très très proche
Jeux Video


Pas encore dispo en téléchargement mais on a l'impression que ça peut arriver d'un moment à l'autre
    midomashakil, mwaka971, killia
    posted the 06/01/2023 at 02:14 PM by shanks
    comments (8)
    kratoszeus posted the 06/01/2023 at 02:28 PM
    ddd
    guiguif posted the 06/01/2023 at 02:37 PM
    victorsagat posted the 06/01/2023 at 02:49 PM
    Ils avaient dit 2 semaines avant la sortie du jeu non ? Logiquement Jeudi prochain donc
    Tant mieux si c'est plus tôt
    risitasyjesus posted the 06/01/2023 at 02:58 PM
    Apparemment les journalistes ont reçu leur copie du jeu et y jouent déjà.
    roivas posted the 06/01/2023 at 03:00 PM
    144.95 $ ???? o.O
    mwaka971 posted the 06/01/2023 at 03:00 PM
    Ptain comment j'ai hâte de le saigner celui-là
    rockmanz posted the 06/01/2023 at 03:11 PM
    ah il faut une PS5... tant pis.
    guiguif posted the 06/01/2023 at 03:28 PM
    rockmanz j'avoue... j'aimerais bien une demo de Tears of the Kingdom sur PS5
